Assad Warns He Will Bomb Turkish Fighter Jets

President Bashar al-Assad has warned that the Syrian military have been ordered shoot down any Turkish fighter jets caught breaching their airspace.

Following the Turkish air force attack in northern Syria last week, Assad has decided respond aggressively to any further attacks on his country’s sovereignty.

Angered by the blatant aggressive attack in its airspace, the Syrian Defense Ministry has blamed the Turkish forces for an aggressive behavior Thursday when it bombed Kurdish militias north of Syria.

Syria Warns Turkey

In the statement, as reported by RT, Syria’s defense ministry warned of a dangerous development should Turkey continue its aggression toward Syria and its ally.

“Any attempt to once again breach Syrian airspace by Turkish war planes will be dealt with and they will be brought down by all means available,” the statement reads as reported by RT.

Damascus also noted that the recent operation has resulted in 150 innocent victims. It was not ascertained whether these victims were killed or injured. But warned that the acts of the Turkish forces could threaten the stability in the region.

Syria-Russia Alliance

Meanwhile, a day before the attack in Syria, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its closest ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has talked over the phone to discuss the current situation in Syria, especially the issue of terrorism.

During the call, the two world leaders have discussed ways on how to put an end to the Syrian conflict that has dragged since 2011. Putin and al-Assad also discussed how the two countries’ commitment in keeping stability in the Middle East unchanged, Press TV reported.

“The government will use all means to stabilize the situation in Aleppo and transfer civilians without restrictions and bring in humanitarian aid,” the statement read.

As of Wednesday, Russian and Syrian forces, which have launched a massive campaign to drive away the militants off of Aleppo, have kept its commitment to stop the airstrike in the area.