Australia To Force Fluoride Water On Citizens After Deeming It ‘Safe’

The Australian government are set to introduce fluoride in drinking water across Australia following a recent study that deemed fluoridated water “completely safe.”

The government say that after analyzing 60 years’ worth of scientific data and 3,000 studies, fluoride does not lower a persons IQ or damage their health in any way.

Naturalnews.com reports: “It shows that community water fluoridation as it’s used in Australia today is effective at reducing tooth decay and is not associated with any general negative health effects,” said NHMRC CEO Anne Kelso.

According to NHMRC fluoride reference group member Professor Clive Wright, previous studies about water fluoridation affecting children’s IQ were based on old Chinese studies. He explained that these studies used poor methodology and included areas with up to five times more fluoride in the water supply compared to Australia.

The authors of the Australian study also concluded that there is no connection between fluoridation and certain types of cancer. According to the study’s results, rather than being harmful, fluoride used at optimum levels resulted in a 26 to 44 percent reduction of tooth decay. Hence Australia’s “completely safe” verdict.

Additionally, Sky News reported that there has been no clear association between fluoridation and Down syndrome, mortality, hip fractures, bone cancers, osteosarcoma, and Ewing sarcoma. Also, there is insufficient proof of fluoride being a primary cause of chronic kidney disease, heart disease and high blood pressure, kidney stones, low birth weight, osteoporosis and musculoskeletal pain, thyroid function, gastric discomfort, headache, and insomnia.

Don’t these conclusions make you wonder which “trustworthy” sources the Australian researchers used for their study?

Ignoring the obvious

The safety levels are set in the NHMRC’s Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (AWDG) and the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code. The upper limit for tap water is 1.5 micrograms per liter and the limit for bottled or packaged water lies between 0.6 and 1.1 micrograms per liter.

In 2016, the National Resource Council (NRC) concluded that fluoride is a neurotoxin that can inhibit brain function. Other studies reportedly found that children exposed to fluoridated drinking water had a lower IQ. Furthermore, fluoride may harm tooth enamel or cause dental fluorosis.

Given these risks, it is strange that Australia decided to keep poisoning its citizens via fluoridated drinking water because it may prevent tooth decay.