Barack Obama Vows To Banish Alt. Media From Social Media

Barack Hussein Obama told an audience in Japan that he hopes to rid the world of alternative media from social media and the Internet.

Obama says he intends to put his time and money into changing the way people get their news on social media.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Translation: If you don’t comply with the globalists you will be banned/shadowbanned from social media.

The Washington Examiner reported:

“If I could do that effectively, then — you know — I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas,” Obama said. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

Obama also blasted “old men in power” (he probably meant to say old ‘white’ men).

“A lot of our problems are caused by old men. No offense, men, who are old,” he quipped.

Even worse, Obama once again complained about people using the internet and social media to read the news.

He signaled he will be working through the Obama Foundation to change the way the internet and social media function.

“One of the things we’re going to be spending time on, through the Foundation, is finding ways in which we can study this phenomenon of social media and the Internet to see are there ways in which we can bring people from different perspectives to start having a more civil debate and listen to each other more carefully,” Obama said.

This isn’t the first time Obama attacked social media and conservative outlets.

Obama routinely complained about conservative bloggers and Fox News while he was president.

In December, Obama told Britain’s Prince Harry in a BBC radio interview there are major risks in having free thinking social media users.

Conservative outlets are getting snuffed out by tech giants. Facebook’s new algorithm is silencing conservatives while boosting liberals.

Obama attacked social media because he knows that’s where a lot of free thinkers share ideas and get news today. Obama also knows that conservatives on social media and alternative media helped elect Donald Trump.

Obama and Fascists just like him won’t be satisfied until conservatives are gone from every social media platform and the news comes straight from the government.