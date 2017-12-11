Bernie Sanders Suggests Trump Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

US Senator Bernie Sanders believes Donald Trump should consider stepping down because of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him during his campaign.

Several women have accused Trump of sexual harassment and a 2005 recording of Trump bragging about groping women was released during his presidential campaign last year. Trump attributed his language on the tape to “locker room talk” but denied any wrongdoing.

On Sunday Sanders said “Here you have a president who has been accused by many women of assault, who says on a tape that he assaulted women” He then suggested that Trump should follow in Senator Al Franken’s footsteps and resign over the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against him: “He might want to think about doing the same.”

Press TV reports:

Sanders called on Trump Thursday to resign over sexual misconduct, specifically the “Access Hollywood” footage that aired during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Let me take it a little step further. We have a president of the United States who acknowledged on a tape widely seen all over the country that he’s assaulted women, so I would hope maybe the president of the United States might pay attention of what’s going on and also think about resigning.”

The remarks follow similar calls from a number of Democratic Senators, including Cory Booker and Jeff Merkley, for Trump to follow Franken’s example and step aside. Trump has repeatedly denied all harassment allegations against him.

Franken, Franks resign

On Thursday, two lawmakers in Congress, one an ardent liberal and the other a social conservative, resigned over allegations of ethical and sexual misconduct amid the snowballing harassment allegations convulsing the country.

Representative Trent Franks of Arizona, one of the House’s most ardent social conservatives, and Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, an ardent liberal, said they would resign amid allegations of ethical and sexual misconduct.