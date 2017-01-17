Bernie Sanders: I Support Donald Trump

Former Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders has come out in support of Donald Trump, publicly praising Trump’s achievement in defeating the establishment.

Senator Sanders spoke at a CNN town hall on Monday night, praising Trump for winning the presidency after an audience member asked him what Trump’s “strongest attribute” was.

Libertywritersnews.com reports:

But look what Bernie Sanders said at a CNN town hall with Chris Cuomo. Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!

This is a shout to all you Bernie bros. It’s time to come on board the Trump train.

All us Trump voters will welcome you with open arms.

Bernie Sanders commends Trump for taking on the Republicans, Democrats and the MSM. Never thought I'd hear that. pic.twitter.com/CjgCt7chBa — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 10, 2017

Bernie was asked what he thought Trump’s strongest attribute was and he answered:

“Well, let me – that’s not a hard question for me to answer.

Look, any objective assessment in the last year or a year-and-a-half, or how long it was, will tell you that Donald Trump did something extraordinary.

Something that nobody, but nobody, thought that he could do.

Trump took on the Republican establishment, took on the Democratic establishment, took on the media establishment, and he ended up winning the election to become President of the United States.

That is an extraordinary accomplishment.

So, I give, you know, Donald Trump his due. And I think any fair-minded person has got to.”

He’s not the man that you have to love. He’s the man that gets things done. Amen to that Bernie.