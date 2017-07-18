Insiders Warn Bitcoin Is About To Collapse

Bitcoin is now on the brink of collapse, with experts warning that by the end of 2017 the digital currency will become virtually worthless.

According to ‘Health Ranger’ Mike Adams, signs of a coming “Bitcoin civil war” are all around us – with the value of the crypto currency having already plunged from $3,000 to $1,800 in the space of a few months.

Natural News reports: From July 21st through the end of the year, a timeline of serious obstacles threatens to crater the speculative Bitcoin marketplace. One of those events has been called a “Bitcoin civil war” and could threaten the very existence of the crypto currency. That’s why people are taking profits right now, selling their Bitcoin holdings and driving the price downward.

Remember: Bitcoin isn’t backed by gold. It isn’t backed by anything at all. There’s nothing technically superior to Bitcoin compared to other crypto currencies such as Ethereum or Z-cash. As a result, nearly all the growth in Bitcoin over the last few months was based on speculative greed, where people hope to cash in on the bubble of crypto currencies even though they don’t understand the real risk.

The Bitcoin promoters telling you that you can’t trust the dollar because it’s fiat currency usually fail to inform you that Bitcoin is crypto fiat currency, backed by nothing. In fact, one of the “fixes” being discussed by the Bitcoin community right now would result in lifting the limit of 21 million Bitcoins, allowing potentially unlimited future Bitcoins to flood the marketplace, thereby devaluing presently-held Bitcoins. Quantitative easing, it seems, isn’t just for central banks…

I’ve explained all this in more detail in my studio video, below, recorded on June 7th, 2017, long before the Bitcoin market began to really crumble. For the record, I support the idea of decentralized crypto currency and rendering corrupt central banks obsolete. However, Bitcoin is so far lost into the depths of greed and hucksterism that I can’t stay silent on this issue. I especially don’t want the millions of readers and fans who follow my work to be harmed by the Bitcoin collapse, which is why I began publicly warning people about all this a couple of months ago: