BLM Leader Claims White People Are Subhuman

A BLM leader has claimed that white people are “recessive genetic defects,” sub-human and should be wiped out

The Toronto co-founder Yusra Khogali also claimed that black people have a “superior gene pool.”

Leftists can’t seem to bring themselves to admit the truth about the Black Lives Matter movement.

From The Daily Sheeple:

They’re adamant that BLM is fighting to liberate African-Americans from racism and government oppression. However, anyone with open eyes can see that isn’t true, and that BLM is really more of a racist, black supremacist movement. But because leftists think that only white people can be racist, they are totally blind to the reality of this movement.

What the Left needs to see and hear, are the words of Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Yusra Khogali, who posted a bizarre racist rant on white people earlier this week. She wrote that “Whiteness is not humxness, in fact, white skin is sub-humxn” and claimed that white people are genetically defective.

What’s even stranger, is that unlike most racists who would claim that another race is inferior because they are physically weaker or unintelligent, she pinned all of her claims on the amount of melanin in Caucasian skin. She said that whites “have a higher concentration of enzyme inhibitors that suppress melanin production. They are genetically deficient because melanin is present at the inception of life.”

And that’s when her rant went from racist to positively deranged. “Melanin enables black skin to capture light and hold it in its memory mode which reveals that blackness converts light into knowledge. Melanin directly communicates with cosmic energy.”

She concluded by suggesting that white people need white supremacy to survive, and that her superior black genes have the potential to wipe out the white gene pool, if only “we had the power to.”

In case you’re wondering, her talk of “sub-humxns” and “humxness” isn’t a typo. She purposely misspelled these words to remove man from human. So presumably she’s a radical feminist.

Also notable, is the fact that Khogali once tweeted “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz.” So basically, the Black Lives Matter chapter of Toronto is being led by a batshit insane New Agey-Muslim-Feminist-Racist. If trying to wrap your mind around that level stupidity and cognitive dissonance doesn’t break your brain, nothing will.

Delivered by The Daily Sheeple