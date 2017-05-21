Ex-British Ambassador Says DNC Email Leaks Were An ‘Inside Job’

A former British ambassador claims that the DNC email leaks which lost Hillary the election, originated from a disgruntled Democrat employee – not Russia.

Crag Murray, a former UK diplomat for Uzbekistan, claims the damning DNC email leaks were “handed over in a secret meeting” in Washington last September.

According to the Wikileaks envoy, the leaks, which exposed corruption within the Clinton campaign, likely originated from a DNC whistleblower who was disgusted at the corruption within the party.

The Sun reports: His account is directly contradictory to reports the CIA believe Russia was involved in the hack.

According to Dailymail.com, the close associate of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, alleges “the source had legal access to the information. The documents came from inside leaks, not hacks.”

Murray who took the post in 2002, was removed from his role after allegations of “gross misconduct” in 2004, but he was later cleared.

However he left the diplomatic service in the wake of departing his post.

According to Washingtonsblog he was denied access into the US in September under the usual visa waiver program usually extended to British citizens.

The U.S. government, gave no reason for refusing him entry at the time.

Murray has made no secret of his links with Wikileaks, and his account seemed to be difficult to prove and biased.

It is also at odds with U.S. intelligence officials saying they believe Russian hackers got into both the Democratic National Committee and the email account of John Podesta, Clinton’s aide.

The New York Times said his account was hacked through a ‘phishing’ scheme.

CIA officers have also reportedly told Congress in classified briefings they think Russians then gave the documents to Wikileaks so support would swell for Donald Trump who would then win the election.

Murray claims the emails were handed over by Americans who had access to the information from within the Democratic party.

He told the Dailymail.com: “Neither of (the leaks) came from the Russians.

“The source had legal access to the information. The documents came from inside leaks, not hacks.

He continued the leakers were motivated because they were disgusted at corruption in Clinton’s Foundation and how Bernie Sanders had been sidelined for Hillary to be the nominee.

Murray went on to detail a meeting where he got given a package by an intermediary, which had come from another source.

They met in a wooded area near an American University, in northwest D.C.

Although his account cannot be verified, it is in keeping with Wikileaks publication of the emails in October.

He went on to say the CIA may have had interest in Podesta’s correspondence, as he had liaised with Saudi Arabia lobbyists and other foreign officials.

He said he was speaking out now because he did not understand why the security agency was suggesting Russia was involved in the hack.

He reiterated that whether they were involved or not, Wikileaks material was nothing to do with the country.

Murray says he is a “close associate” of Assange, who is confined to the Ecuadorian embassy in London and facing rape allegations.

It was on Friday the Washington Post reported the CIA concluded Russian cyber intrusions were made to help Trump win the election.

The paper quoted a senior US official as saying: “It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia’s goal here was to favor one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected.

President Barack Obama has also spoken out on comments by Trump on the email debacle, telling Trevor Noah in an interview which aired on Monday: “The president-elect in some of his political events, specifically said to the Russians, ‘Hack Hillary’s emails so that we can finally find out what’s going on and confirm our conspiracy theories.'”

Unless you catch "hackers" in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016

He went on in the chat with The Daily Show Trump’s comments had whipped up an obsessive fascination in the American public.

Referring to the other email hacks he said: “What is it about the state of our democracy where the leaks of what were frankly not very interesting emails, that didn’t have any explosive information in them, ended up being an obsession?

Trump himself spoke out on Sunday branding claims Russia was involved as “ridiculous.”

He told Fox News on Sunday: “Nobody really knows, and hacking is very interesting.

“Once they hack, if you don’t catch them in the act you’re not going to catch them. They have no idea if it’s Russia or China or somebody. It could be somebody sitting in a bed some place.”