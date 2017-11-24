Britney Spears Opens Up About Illuminati: ‘I Pray To God For Forgiveness’

Britney Spears has told close friends that she prays to God every night asking him to forgive her for associating with the Illuminati.

You can punish me, but please do not punish my sons, they have done nothing and deserve a clean start,” Britney says, according to friends who claim the star is terrified her two children will be “corrupted” and lured into the “evil” entertainment industry.

If you think the things coming out of Hollywood now are bad, buckle up, it’s going to get a lot worse. You have seen nothing yet. The things that I have seen, the darkness, it’s enough to drive someone insane,” Britney said.

Britney has been studying the Bible and reciting verses in her prayers for forgiveness. She reads 2 Kings 14:6 and draws hope and comfort from the message that God will judge each and every one of us according to our own sins, not the sins of our parents.

But he did not put to death the children of the murderers, according to what is written in the Book of the Law of Moses, where the Lord commanded, “Fathers shall not be put to death because of their children, nor shall children be put to death because of their fathers. But each one shall die for his own sin.” 2 Kings 14:6

Britney is inspired by the message of redemption.

I am strong and have to take responsibility for my own actions and the people I have associated with in the past and the things that I have done and been a party to,” Britney said.

I have dreams where I am in a war zone with my two boys and I lie down on top of them, my body covering them, to protect them from bullets. I would do anything to give them a chance to live good lives.”

That is all I ask of them. To be decent people and live decent lives.

Britney, 35, grew up in Louisiana before becoming an international pop star, dabbling in Illuminati symbolism and exhibiting MK Ultra mind control symptoms. After a public breakdown she told friends and family she had to find a way to leave the industry and redeem herself with God.

She began a four-year residency in Las Vegas in 2013, with the plan to raise enough money to become master of her own destiny. The final show is scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Britney cannot wait to be done with the residency. She views it as a “penance” that is “close to complete.

Britney recently came clean to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, stating that her life was out of control during the early years of her career, explaining that she managed to “wake up” and escape the Illuminati trap before it was too late.

I was being lured into a deal I would never have been able to free myself from.

My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself.

“I was trying to please everyone around me because that’s who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?’”

  • PHIL-A-MIGNON ✝

    GOOD GOD’S REDEMPTION IS THERE 4 ALL WHO WANT IT!!!..I pray 4 her SALVATION!~!

    • You can call me Al

      Watch out for the chameleon.

      She made her bed, so may she now rot in it.

  • Steve S

    For what do you benefit if you lose your soul to gain the world?

  • Jay

    Brittany sweet child of God you are already forgiven, Jesus said it is finished! The bible says he came lived on this earth as a man, died, buried and resurrected in fulfilment of scriptures 1 Cor 15:1-4 and whosoever believes he did it shall have everlasting life. Its not about this world, when he comes to convict the world of sin and of all righteousness? Who is he? Satan is the accuser of the brethren! But all of us who believe are not of the world. (See) when you believe in the only begotten son, you are born again in the spirit, the old man is still there. But the new spirit is sinless and you inherit eternal life. Simple, rest in his Grace and know that the Blood of Jesus is bigger than any other blood! Not your own, not others nothing in all creation can separate us from God’s love! Just believe trust God and rest live the best you can on this earth knowing you have eternal life after this life, it is a free gift God bless.

    • Jane Stewart

      I hope she somehow gets that info from someone or somewhere. I feel for this woman. I remember when she was ‘losing it’. At least she realized she had to get out. It’s never too late to call on the name of the Lord-until the end of the Age. I believe we’re alnost there. See you in the Afterlife!

  • Eric Blust

    Think of all the girls that she tricked into being whores, I am glad she carez about her kids and God, but, she helped to corrupt America.

    • Andy C

      Saving the world needs to take a back seat where exacting the price is possibly waking up so many or vengeance? At least until after it is exposed, in full, the price of embracing silent acquiescence and just how many of us ultimately have been going along with the program. How many in good faith, abandoned their children to an ever more corrupted education system? Trusted in a corrupt political system somehow convinced that politicians really wanted to be good and serve the voter, but was, just too stupid to be in touch with the common voter.. How could anyone believe that, really?

      We are all complicit. To a point its about how much. How much we benefit from it. But there are bigger issues right now. Survival. Not even just in terms of races either, although for culture and races of the west that is also an issue(we all have a right to exist, argue against that at peril – in your own mind, against yourself). Not when you see enough of what is being put in place.