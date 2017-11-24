Britney Spears Opens Up About Illuminati: ‘I Pray To God For Forgiveness’

Britney Spears has told close friends and associates that she prays to God every night asking him to forgive her for associating with the Illuminati.

“You can punish me, but please do not punish my sons, they have done nothing and deserve a clean start,” Britney says, according to friends who claim the star is terrified her two children will be “corrupted” and lured into the “evil” entertainment industry.

“If you think the things coming out of Hollywood now are bad, buckle up, it’s going to get a lot worse. You have seen nothing yet. The things that I have seen, the darkness, it’s enough to drive someone insane,” Britney said.

Britney has been studying the Bible and reciting verses in her prayers for forgiveness. She reads 2 Kings 14:6 and draws hope and comfort from the message that God will judge each and every one of us according to our own sins, not the sins of our parents.

But he did not put to death the children of the murderers, according to what is written in the Book of the Law of Moses, where the Lord commanded, “Fathers shall not be put to death because of their children, nor shall children be put to death because of their fathers. But each one shall die for his own sin.” 2 Kings 14:6

Britney is inspired by the message of redemption.

“I am strong and have to take responsibility for my own actions and the people I have associated with in the past and the things that I have done and been a party to,” Britney said.

“I have dreams where I am in a war zone with my two boys and I lie down on top of them, my body covering them, to protect them from bullets. I would do anything to give them a chance to live good lives.”

“That is all I ask of them. To be decent people and live decent lives.“

I did this shoot two years ago with my friend @glennnutley… I remember being on my knees, making sure my sons’ hair stayed straight!! #FBF pic.twitter.com/ERqGrxUPlx — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 20, 2017

Britney, 35, grew up in Louisiana before becoming an international pop star, dabbling in Illuminati symbolism and exhibiting MK Ultra mind control symptoms. After a public breakdown she told friends and family she had to find a way to leave the industry and redeem herself with God.

She began a four-year residency in Las Vegas in 2013, with the plan to raise enough money to become master of her own destiny. The final show is scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Britney cannot wait to be done with the residency. She views it as a “penance” that is “close to complete.“

Britney recently came clean to Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, stating that her life was out of control during the early years of her career, explaining that she managed to “wake up” and escape the Illuminati trap before it was too late.

“I was being lured into a deal I would never have been able to free myself from.“

“My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself.

“I was trying to please everyone around me because that’s who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?’”