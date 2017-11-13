California Mother Threatened With Arrest For Not Vaccinating Her Children

A California mother was threatened with arrest after picking her kids up from school after she told police officers that she refuses to vaccinate her children.

Porsha Rasheed was approached by an official from the Claremont school district and a police officer as she and her children were waiting for the school bus.

Endoftheamericandream.com reports: In a very intimidating fashion, they began questioning her about whether or not her children had been vaccinated.

When she refused to answer and started recording the interaction they walked away, but that wasn’t the end of it. Later she called the police department and explained what was going on, and she was told that she could be arrested for refusing to vaccinate her children.

The video has already been watched more than 159,000 times, and we need to get this out to as many people as we possibly can.

The following is the description that Porsha Rasheed posted along with the video…

Please watch this Video and share I am. I am being set up by the Claremont school district to be arrested and they are trying to force me to give my child immunization shots! I woke up this morning and walked my kids to the bus stop like I always do. Guess who was waiting the Claremont police department along with another man asking me about my child’s shots! I called the police department to make a complaint for harassment and was told by the sergeant, that me not giving my kids shots is a criminal act and that I will be arrested. This is why they were at the bus stop to try to incriminate me by me attempting to them that my son does not have any shots. This is crazy!! I want the world to know if I am arrested this is why! I will follow up with the facts!!!!

This is the kind of thing that health freedom advocates were warning would happen in California.

In 2016, a new law went into effect that mandates that all children be fully vaccinated unless they have been granted a medical exemption…

The law requires all children entering day care, kindergarten or 7th grade to be vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption. It also gives physicians broader discretion to grant medical exemptions based on a child’s condition or family history. The law eliminated personal belief exemptions, which experts say created hotspots of unvaccinated kids and contributed to the spread of contagious diseases.

Medical exemptions were rare before the law took effect last summer. Between 2000 and 2015, just .2 percent or less of California kindergartners had one each year. After the law took effect in 2016, the number of kindergartners statewide with a medical exemption increased threefold.

Fortunately, some doctors are fighting back against this draconian new law by granting medical exemptions to parents that do not want to submit to forced vaccination.

The vaccine industry considers California’s new law to be a model for the nation, and they are going to push hard to get laws like this in all 50 states.

So what can we do?

Well, first of all you need to know your rights as a parent. Most states still allow religious vaccine exemptions, and you can see a sample letter on Health Freedom Idaho’s website right here.

Secondly, we need to fight relentlessly for health freedom on the local, state and federal levels. Here in Idaho, Health Freedom Idaho is doing an amazing job standing up for parents, and we need similar organizations in all 50 states.

And we also need health freedom candidates to run for office all over the nation. If I win my race for Congress, I am going to fight relentlessly for health freedom, and we need to strongly support all other candidates that will help protect us from this sort of tyranny.

If we lose this battle, what just happened to that young mother in California will soon start happening all over the nation. It is hard to believe that we have already gone so far down the road toward becoming a police state, and we must fight back with everything that we have got.