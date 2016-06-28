California Passes Mandatory Vaccinations Bill For All Adults

California has just become the first state in America where mandatory vaccinations for adults have become law.

Following an earlier bill that banned children from refusing to take a vaccination based on religious grounds, these new rules have now made it illegal for adults to refuse vaccines too.

Blacklistednews.com reports:

Optional annual flu vaccine for daycare providers, early childhood teachers, head start teachers, parent co-ops where money is exchanged, YMCA early childhood and after school program caregivers, in-home daycare providers and parent volunteers who care for and supervise children.

SB792 would eliminate an adult’s right to exempt themselves from one, some, or all vaccines, a risk-laden medical procedure. The bill would make California the first state to require mandated vaccinations.

Commencing September 1, 2016, a person shall not be employed at a family day care home if he or she has not been immunized against influenza, pertussis, and measles. An employee shall receive an influenza vaccination between August 1 and December 1 of each year.

This bill would be eliminating all medical autonomy, crushing religious freedom, undermining personal freedoms, and burdening quality providers with a non-optional medical intervention in the form of mandated vaccines that are not even 100% effective.

This bill, commencing September 1, 2016, would prohibit a day care center or a family day care home from employing any person who has not been immunized in accordance with the schedule for routine adult immunizations, prescribed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bill would specify circumstances under which a person would be exempt from the immunization requirement, based on medical safety and current immunity, as specified. The bill would make conforming changes to provisions that set forth qualifications for day care center teachers and applicants for licensure as a family day care center.

Because the bill would extend the application of a crime under the act, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.

If you are a parent or grandparent who wishes to volunteer your time, talents and skills to better benefit your children and their classmates educational experience, you will be forced to roll up your sleeve and take an unnecessary shot or be denied.