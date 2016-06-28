Latest

California Passes Mandatory Vaccinations Bill For All Adults

Posted on June 28, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 160 Comments

California passes mandatory vaccine law, making it a criminal offence to refuse a vaccination

California has just become the first state in America where mandatory vaccinations for adults have become law. 

Following an earlier bill that banned children from refusing to take a vaccination based on religious grounds, these new rules have now made it illegal for adults to refuse vaccines too.

Blacklistednews.com reports:

Optional annual flu vaccine for daycare providers, early childhood teachers, head start teachers, parent co-ops where money is exchanged, YMCA early childhood and after school program caregivers, in-home daycare providers and parent volunteers who care for and supervise children.

SB792 would eliminate an adult’s right to exempt themselves from one, some, or all vaccines, a risk-laden medical procedure. The bill would make California the first state to require mandated vaccinations.

Commencing September 1, 2016, a person shall not be employed at a family day care home if he or she has not been immunized against influenza, pertussis, and measles. An employee shall receive an influenza vaccination between August 1 and December 1 of each year.

This bill would be eliminating all medical autonomy, crushing religious freedom, undermining personal freedoms, and burdening quality providers with a non-optional medical intervention in the form of mandated vaccines that are not even 100% effective.

This bill, commencing September 1, 2016, would prohibit a day care center or a family day care home from employing any person who has not been immunized in accordance with the schedule for routine adult immunizations, prescribed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bill would specify circumstances under which a person would be exempt from the immunization requirement, based on medical safety and current immunity, as specified. The bill would make conforming changes to provisions that set forth qualifications for day care center teachers and applicants for licensure as a family day care center.

Because the bill would extend the application of a crime under the act, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.

If you are a parent or grandparent who wishes to volunteer your time, talents and skills to better benefit your children and their classmates educational experience, you will be forced to roll up your sleeve and take an unnecessary shot or be denied.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Dan Jones

    Such an easy way to depopulate the planet…

    Always be a light that is .shininginthedark.c

  • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

    That bogus law was introduced by prima facie null and void provable war criminals and for good reasons is 100% unconstitutional… https://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/

  • Kathleen

    Awesome! The more tyrannical this gets, the more the stupid sheeple will wake up. More sheeps will roll up their sleeve, get abominably sick (or die) and those that recover will all the sudden be anti-vax. Thanks drugstry.

    • ej

      The stupid sheeple will praise this for saving lives and protecting the herd.

      • Kathleen

        You’re absolutely right, ej. However, many will be sickened and it is those who will be the new converts. 🙂 Happens all the time.

        It is because drugstry has killed and maimed so many, that there are vast numbers of anti-vaxxers. Sixteen years ago, when I first started warning people, there wasn’t enough collateral damage yet. Now, our numbers are strong and an awakening is taking place. Nothing like death and destruction to wake up even sheeple.

        • ej

          And at least adults have the abilit yto stand up for themselves. This is better than targeting children.

      • Padraigin Eagle

        Herd it on the snake vine

        And encouraged by the ‘health care professionals’ in white coats, don’t I know them well, a familly full of them, entrained to obey what the Professor tells them, critical thinking beyond the ‘serpent entwined around the staff’ medi-kill rules, a bridge too far for far too many.

        • abinico

          Yep, medical industry kills many, many thousands every year, from high estimate of over 300,000 to a low estimate of a bit below 200,000.

          • Padraigin Eagle

            The wheel in the sky gotta keep on turning, a ‘journey’ that the medical cartel will help you take. Time for some music 😉

      • VD65

        You sound like the so-called sheeple actually. Ignorant of why they are doing this and it isn’t about your children. This is for adults. Some of these diseases of childhood can kill adults like chicken pox. What some are saying here is so delusional. I have been through all of this. No side effects whatsoever. People spout pseudo science. This is about adults and not children if you don’t live in California then it doesn’t affect you. Most anti vaxxers are concerned with their children and don’t realize there were already certain mandatory things you had to do when you work around children. Use common sense folks.

        • ej

          You may need to reread my statement or take a course in reading comprehension. I know they are not targeting children. No side effects whatsoever? Try autism. Try heavy metal poisoning. Try nuerological complications. I am concerned with this because as an American this is a matter of personal freedom. The mad-vaxxers spout all the psuedo-science and corrupted/manipulated govt./big pharma sponsored ¨data results.¨

          • peachnectar

            Exactly. They put things such as mercury and formalin in vaccines. Lovely. I had to get an MMR vaccination as and adult in order to work for our school district as a custodian. I was sick for days. I already had the childhood diseases that this shot provided for. I found out years later that I could have signed an opt out paper, but no one told me about this beforehand. That was my last shot. I had a flu shot in the 70’s and was sick as a dog. I was immunized FIVE times for polio in the 50’s. I came down with polio in ’57 as a five year old. I was still given sugar cube, liquid and shots at school even though I had already had polio. How stupid can people be? Don’t bother to answer.

          • Reprisal1

            Herein lies the problem with what you are saying: there is no proof that vaccines cause autism. There are no heavy metals in vaccines. There WERE, but not since the 1950s. Not to mention, when the anti-vaccine folks commissioned a full on study of the dangers posed by vaccines, from an independent lab, there were NO DANGERS found. Of course NOW the same anti-vaccine folks are trying to debunk their own study, instead of admitting that they could be wrong. Face it gang. Y’all made a mistake. Vaccines are very safe.

          • ej

            Whistleblower Dr Williams Thompson has came forward in 2014 admitting studies that proved the connection were eliminated. How is that for evidence?

        • ej

          Are you a mouthpiece for mainstream media? Please practice your reading comprehension.

    • Padraigin Eagle

      Pity we can’t vaccinate against stupid

      We live in hope, Kathleen, whilst here in lower Zimbobwe 11 million or so sheople are gearing up to vote for the Liar in Thief Chief Zooma; when will they ever learn.

      • Peter Gozinya

        Lord forgive me, those people look absolutely worthless and stupid. Is that an IQ of 11 here? The fat girl on the end is thinking of food, I know it.

        • Padraigin Eagle

          Ye be forgiven

          IQ of 11 when summed and multiplied by 2, ”our” standard 3 (grade 5) Presidunce; but then that has never stopped him from stealing many hundreds of millions of now worthless rands from the ever suffering tax payers, alootercontinua the theme song, with his Par-lie-ment cadre cronies never a moment away from sleeping on the job.

        • peachnectar

          You are just rude and your comments about people in a photo are uncalled for.

  • Geoff

    Of course California would be the first state to force this poison into it’s citizens. I HIGHLY DOUBT any of the shmucks who wrote, pushed through, and passed this illegal law will be partaking in the human culling that will now be passed/mandatory in every state and soon it won’t be only adults who work with children. It’ll be EVERYONE EVERYWHERE. This government which happens to be the most successful organized mafia ever doesn’t in any way care for it’s citizens or their children.

    • Aaron Freeman

      Unless someone puts an initiative on the ballot that includes the politicians and LE, effectively making the subject to the laws they write, and enforce… then, they’d think twice before enacting bad law, or acting like an asshat!

    • Randy Mason

      Think a little deeper. Not about you, but the children that could be contaminated by another.
      Do you know which mental illness a person has who believes in conspiracy theories?

      It is termed: a “fundamental thinking error”!

      Can you name the mental illness a person has who believes in a God?

      a “personality disorder”!

      Where does your fear come from?

      • William Renz

        I get confused when someone says you need your vaccination to protect our kids. If your kid is vaccinated then it’s not your problem. No government , pharmaceutical company or business SHOUD have the right to force you to inject anything into your body

        • Randy Mason

          You are not forced. You either do it or find another place to place your children and yourself. Today, mankind has fabricated through its immunizations and creations of nanoparticulates and other factors that manifests injuries and diseases. The influenza virus today has become very deadly and if it is a danger to society not to have a vaccine and if there is no undue burden in one’s freedoms it is constitutional.
          Apparently you do not understand property law and one’s requirement to keep protections for customers and governments requirement to keep society. safe

          Can you tell us the mental illness of those that believe in governmental conspiracy theories?

          What of those that believe in a God?

        • Randy Mason

          You seem paranoid; a fear of something you don’t understand.

      • LONGBOREDTERRIE

        its not Fear its logic when you have all the information that’s how it works

  • commonlaw

    Time to remove the “imposters” in Sacramento- please study @ scannedretina.com and anavonreitz.com they are all Null and Void.

  • whatever

    they are not going to like the after life.

  • Kevin Schmidt

    The title is wrong and misleading. “All Adults” are not required to be vaccinated. Only those adults who work in specific professions and volunteer for specific jobs are unconstitutionally required to be vaccinated,

    • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

      “Vaccination is the most outrageous insult that can be offered to
      any pure-minded man or woman. It is the boldest and most impious attempt to mar the works
      of God that has been attempted for ages. The stupid blunder of doctor-craft has wrought
      all the evil that it ought, and it is time that free American citizens arise in their
      might and blot out the whole blood-poisoning business.”

    • Padraigin Eagle

      The thin end of Obummers wedge, Michael has the thick part.

    • Garth

      It’s not all adults yet, but my wife is a primary-grades teacher and I suppose they’ll be next, so we’ll be looking for another state to live in.  Any suggestions?

      • Lilly005

        If things continue the same course they have been going, and I’m pessimistic, then as usual California will be the FIRST, all other states will follow. Try another country maybe….? No, I know, there will never be another USA

  • Jim Zawalich

    Big Pharm. and the Government still Need to make a “Killing” That’s why they would rather people have Cemo and other shit that Doesn’t Work!! The Government still has their thumb on Medical Marijuana as a Schedule ONE Drug!! So According to them Cocaine and Meth Schedule Two Drug is less Harmful and has More Medical Benefits then Pot!! It’s a Fucking Scam!! Pot is NOT a Narcotic, It’s a Plant. A Plant that was Never “Manufactured” Like the Coca Leaf is Processed!! It Grows Natural and it’s a WEED!! Why is it still a schedule ONE DRUG?

  • Patriotic American

    Now we are going to get the shot that kills us.

  • X

    The author of the above article is a moron.

    California has NOT passed a mandatory vaccination bill for all adults.

    Chicken Little fool…..”THE SKY IS FALLING THE SKY IS FALLING!!!”

    The bill requires vaccinations only for adults who work with children.

    That is hardly “ALL” adults.

    Idiot.

    • Bill the eighth

      Actually, you are the idiot. Mandatory vaccines are illegal, immoral and Unconstitutional. The collectivists always start somewhere, in this case with people who work with children because of people like you who will not object. Look for this program to be greatly expanded in the near future.

    • Padraigin Eagle

      And when might ye pass the adult test, X indeed, marks the twat.

  • Bammajamma Nondeplumeron

    Bring on the lawyers.

  • Kid Rob

    And remember children, Toxic Sludge is good for you.

  • don sheets

    It’s soooo stupid stupid stupid stupid…

  • Eye of Horus

    What is ridiculous is that people still want to come to live in California. It just isn’t worth it. Besides laws like this the taxes are high, the cost of living is high, unemployment is pretty darn high (there are more than 40,000 homeless in L.A. alone), and wages aren’t any different than other parts of the country. The gold rush was more than 150 years ago and the chances of becoming a “star” are slim to none.

  • Dorothy McVaney

    Please don’t move to my state when you leave California, because every time any of you move, you ruin the state you move to with the same idiotic policies and laws that you ruined California with.

    • NSA SPYING

      Are you a Texan? I’m in the Communist State of Minnesota.

  • tstewart2

    Once again proving that the vaccines for children are worthless. Otherwise why would the adults need them.

  • DmaxD

    Let neocons and royalty take IV bags full of these vaccinations first.

  • IMHO

    There are already many jobs that are unavailable unless you are cleared by a medical checkup. Their are other jobs where you will be fired if you have a sick day and don’t provide a doctors note. Obamacare (ACA) forces people to buy into the health insurance Ponzi scheme. Mandatory vaccines are just another way to force the ungodly medical establishment on people and deny the individual right to choose to have faith in God. Soon no one will be able to legally enter any public place to work, buy or sell without first submitting to the medical system first.

    “And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
    Judge the tree by its fruit.

  • Arnold Linder

    Pure evil!

  • Who the F Is John Galt?

    Fvck these Mexifornian Nazi’s – haven’t they watched “Vaxxed” yet??

  • Semper Fido

    Typical People’s Republic of California.

  • Resident Evil

    California 2016 – 2020: 1) Even more of a mass exodus from CA from lack of employment, and now employed workers leaving the state because of mandatory vaccinations. 2) Rapidly declining birth rate due to people who don’t want zombified children. 3) Newer generations will be vaccinated immigrants. 4) 2017 – 2020: The beginning of the Idiocracy population of dumbed down brain neutralized zombies.

  • Paul Kersey

    If you needed another reason to run away from California as fast as the soft Genocide needle can poison you….here it is.

  • Peter Gozinya

    Try this shit in Texas and we will come down there and eat your fucking lunch for you.
    Your not going to FORCE me or anyone I know to get this done. If Californians have any balls ( they don’t) they will fight this but I suspect they will lay down. We wont be forced to do anything WE DONT WANT TO DO.

    • Lakhana

      Hispanics outnumber white in CA and have for a couple of years now. Sorry but they are not very educated and are mostly “liberal democrat”. So they automatically assume whatever the government is doing must be okay and trust the gov. They will not protest because for them it is a “free lunch”. Only a handful of white Americans have tried fighting this vaccine stuff in CA.

  • Brian Vaughan

    I will kill any cop, judge, legislator, or other government bureaucrat who approaches me to either force me to take a vaccine or penalize me for refusing to accept one.

    I am a white American man. I am smart, strong and proud. People like me have built this country and invented almost every great thing society reveres. I won’t take any more of this leftist liberal “government is god” and white male shaming BS. I’m done. Cross my line and you risk death.

    • arazi

      Amen Brother…

    • John

      Good. I heard about this possibility on another blog that the CDC may want to do this. It’s sad. People should fight back.

  • NSA SPYING

    How can the beautiful state of California be run by such monsters? Politicians probably bribed by Merck. Merck is so greedy and there is end to their madness. Time to end the Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

  • FUKGOV

    Shoot these fuckers dead

  • ann

    I just went and read the actual bill. No, California is not going to make all adults have these vaccines. Only those in health care or day care settings. Please please stop spreading invalid info

    • Nikkin

      if you want to volunteer at your kids school you will need to have the required shots.

    • CAN_AMER

      Do people employed in those industries not have personal rights? IT IS a big deal.

    • Laurence Lee Pinney

      This is how it starts, can’t you see that? Do you think there’ll be no more after this? Where do you think this is going?

  • John

    This law demonstrates the IGNORANCE of politicians and tyranny against Americans based on NO SCIENTIFIC basis. I suggest ALL adults involved in any of these forced vaccination requirements to quit their jobs and let those that created the law deal with the results.

  • http://www.tylergould.com Tyler Gould

    I’ll be honest. I believe vaccinations are good. I believe it’s not good to expose the kids you’re watching out for to diseases. Mandatory disease testing. Sure. Forcing someone who just wants to help kids to be vaccinated/revaccinated though is quite a bit overreaching.

  • Randy Raschein

    All programmed medicines…………

  • Mac Coombs

    My joints hurt just reading this. I got reactive arthritis after my last flu shot, back when I thought they were a good idea, lol, lol… Was miserable for months! Made the mistake of going to a town flu clinic where they must not have shaken the multi-dose vial enough, and I got all the heavy metal left at the bottom which my immune system did not like at all. and it was another bad match year to boot! God help ’em.

  • Frank Stephens

    The socialist state of California strikes a blow to freedom once again. When will citizens of this state revolt against the nanny state?

  • Mac Coombs

    It lists in bill the following as an exemption for flu shot at least, luckily. (3) The person submits a written declaration that he or she has declined the influenza vaccination. This exemption applies only to the influenza vaccine.

  • guest from Poland

    Organize and fight!

  • Donna Kleinfeldt-Rolls

    Bad
    enough they were WATCHING my house in the wee hours while I slept to
    see if my sprinklers went on (YES, they TOLD me so). Just THAT was
    enough for me to decide to never go back. Ever. And I am fourth
    generation.

    THIS is blatant Nazism!

  • http://theanti-queerpost.blogspot.com/ The Anti-Queer Post

    All the faggots will line up for it (being the dumb shits they are) so I am fine with this. Members of Mankind will, naturally, avoid succumbing to degeneracy such as this, and will resist evil.

  • Soorya Townley

    But let’s not call it “Immunized.” Let’s call it murder instead.

  • grn1

    CRAZY no one mentioned medical workers here? You can now get illegal papers for this on Alvarado Street along with fake iD’s.

  • Dee Bee

    Repeat after me, “I am free.”

  • Afshin Nejat

    Guess what, there’s something called the San Andreas fault… And there’s this old saying that if you keep asking for something, you just might get it. The key word here is “poetic justice”. Suck on that you libtarded passive aggressive worm-eaten cowards.

  • VD65

    I worked with dd children for ten years and I had to have a TB test every year. CA is a gateway state and many diseases we thought were eradicated are popping up again in California. Most of them via children. I live here and have talked to the Health Department on these issues. This is why I got my hepatitis series along with my children when they made it mandatory for when you enter High School here. They were free then but I don’t think so now. This is why they are getting tough about these vaccinations, We are seeing many new cases of these diseases. I have had all except the flu shot. Don’t volunteer if you don’t want to take the shots. Sorry but you can catch any number of things from children or pass it to them as well. It is what it is. i got my boosters a few years ago. All I am lacking is the one for shingles because it is so expensive. Sorry but this is not an illegal law. You may not agree with it but if you don’t live in CA it is none of your business. When I was just getting my TB tests which were originally every other year for my job and went to once a year it was because so many coming across the border had active cases of tuberculosis. I wouldn’t go to the main department anymore but a small office because of it. We now have Chagas disease which was unknown until more recently and more in the southern states. Before you cry wolf do some research. Find out why they went this route. This isn’t about children but adults. We have to worry because we have the highest population. The population of California is higher than the country of Canada. If you work around children you never know what you can get until you do. I know because I did so for years.

  • Nick Burgoyne

    #MisleadingClickbaitHeadline

  • William Renz

    Look this is just the start. I as talking to a vet using his veteran medical. He informed me that if he refuses his flu shot , he loses his medical insurance because he is not doing preventive care.
    I’ve read articles on the pharmaceutical companies trying to institute this into all insurance. ( Obama care ). It’s all about money
    FYI. If you are being forced to get the flu shot , they now make a flu shot without Thimerosal (Mercury ) I was talking to a nurse that always got sick from the shot. With the chemical free one she was fine

    • Pretty Rainbows

      Here’s the problem with that new flu shot without mercury. There shouldn’t have been any mercury injected into anyone in the first place and so if you do me wrong once you are liable to try it again. I don’t trust one person involved in anything that says Authority. I have never had a flu shot and I never will. All people have to start with is getting off the nicoteen and they will start to get well from what ever illness they are suffering from. And get off all of the chemical laced food, yes, go organic. The pounds will start to fall right off.

  • Anna_Trocity
  • LONGBOREDTERRIE

    Trump has said he will fix this ; ]

  • MIKE BOATRIGHT

    If I read this correctly it’s for employees of day care centers alike right? The reality is the flu vaccine is made from 3 speculated viruses around the globe and is ready to go for flu season here in the united states. It’s not a magic bullet more of a 50/50 proposition for protection of the speculated viruses.. You can still get the flu and the common cold and pass this to children. Assuming you protected from some kind of influenza virus ”A” it it wont protect you from unknown virus”B’ What’s even more illogical is the fact that kids generally get the flu from being very unsanitary in the first place and are much more likely to pass the flu to one another than an adult passing it to the other kids.

