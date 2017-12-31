California Approves Wireless Long-Distance Electricity

Authorities in California have approved the use of state-wide wireless charging systems that transmit electricity from up to 3 feet away.

Energous, a San Jose company, is the first firm to receive a certificate from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their “WattUp Mid Field transmitter,” which uses radio frequency energy to deliver power to various devices.

Phys.org reports:

“The certification marks a significant milestone for the consumer electronics industry and paves the way for future wireless charging ubiquity for nearly any small electronic device, including smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, wireless keyboards and mice, smart speakers and more,” Energous said.

Energous’ system is different from the “resonant induction” technology behind the Pi wireless-charging system, and provides a longer range than chargers from Belkin and Mophie that require contact with a device, Engadget reported, adding that devices to be charged must be equipped with a receiver.

WattUp isn’t ready for retail yet, but Energous will demonstrate the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Engadget reported.