A Hollywood star has penned an open letter that reveals senior Hollywood executives have ordered Trump supporting stars not to show support for President Trump – otherwise their careers in the industry will be over.

The extraordinary letter details the inner workings of Hollywood, and claims there is a Marxist cultural agenda being rolled out by the elites who are working to a multi-year plan.

The star, an actor, explains that he is “fighting from the inside” but claims that he and “hundreds of other Trump supporters in Hollywood” cannot openly declare their support for their President because it will “breach our contracts… at the very minimum we will be forever blacklisted.“

“Fortunately, my agent that represents me is very open about everything and is totally cool with me being a Trump supporter but that’s not enough. I contacted my lawyer who basically gave me the same advice: “If you prefer not to have a potential lawsuit against you, better not wear your MAGA hat to a public event.“

“Hollywood is not fond of free speech”

“If I could only describe the contempt the elite hold, it’s astounding. These are NOT Americans, although they pretend to be. Their goal is to shape the public’s opinion of anyone who is even remotely conservative as a Nazi loving, racist bigot. The irony of course, on display for everyone to see is that Hollywood is the biggest bunch of bigots I have ever come upon.

“This has become a culture war and I think ultimately we lose because politics is downstream from culture and Hollywood has a grasp on that, whether or not you like it. So does it all lead to a civil war?”

The A-lister also detailed the plans Hollywood has in place to push ahead with their agenda and indoctrinate Americans via the platform of popular culture.

“Hollywood is also evolving. Everything is moving to “new media” as in streaming and YouTube movies etc. By the end of next year, YouTube will have their first streaming series, supposedly filled with lots of anti-nationalist propaganda.

“The shit is getting ridiculous, as I heard Steven Spielberg has gotten the green light to go full retard in Indiana Jones. Personally if this rumor is true then I think they are playing a dangerous game. The war is on and it is not going to stop.”

“In the end it’s about the fight for the survival of our Republic and it’s raging like never before.”

“When someone like myself cannot even publicly support the President of his own country, you know things are bad. When enforcing laws is branded as “hate” you know that the commies have infiltrated our great nation.

“What will it mean in a few years? Can President Trump turn this country around or are we too far gone? Will the hundreds of secret Trump supporters like myself be able to have any influence IF we come out and publicly support him? I don’t know and honestly, although things on the surface seem all cheery and bright, I think the cancer of libtardism is metastasizing.“

“I want you all to know that there are many of us in the entertainment business, united in this fight for our Republic. Although still silent, we will fight from the inside!”