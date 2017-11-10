Lawsuit Reveals Charlie Sheen Is ‘Obsessed’ With Child Porn

Hollywood pedophile Charlie Sheen is “obsessed” with watching child pornography, according to court documents.

The tinseltown star was exposed this week for raping Corey Haim when he was just 13-years-old.

Now, court documents surfacing from Sheen’s divorce from Denise Richards reveal that the 52-year-old actor has an obsessive fascination with child pornography.

Radar Online reports: “I told him I discovered some pornography website that he belongs to which I found very disturbing (websites which promoted very young girls, who looked underage to me with pigtails, braces and no public hair performing oral sex with each other),” she wrote in the filing. “I also told him about other websites I discovered that he accessed involving gay pornography also involving very young men who also did not look like adults.”

When she confronted him about the pornography and sites he accessed for sex, he “did not deny it.”

“I told him as a mother, I found this information very disturbing because we had two young daughters and that I believed he had a serious problem which he needed to deal with and that he should not be around our children,” she wrote. “He reiterated that there was nothing wrong with the sites that he was accessing and that I needed to ‘turn my head’ and ignore it.”

The National ENQUIRER revealed the HIV-positive actor corruptedhis Lucas co-star with drugs on set before having anal sex with him. Sheen was 19 years old at the time.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Dominick Brascia, a former actor and a close friend of Haim, told The ENQUIRER. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”‘

The two reportedly had sex again when they were in their 20s.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” claimed Brascia. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Dozens of other sources told The ENQUIRER that Haim accused Sheen of being his abuser before his 2010 death from pneumonia at 38 years old.

“Corey was so confused by the sexual encounter he believed, like so many victims, he was ‘in love’ with his abuser,” another source told The ENQUIRER.

Actor Corey Feldman, 46, has separately alleged men in Hollywood sexually abused him and Haim. He said in his 2013 memoir that a man filming Lucas told Haim “it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations.”

He didn’t name Sheen, but he did say in an interview that he was “not a huge fan.” He added, “He’s affected other people that I know.”