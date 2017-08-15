Chelsea Handler, Who Calls Trump A Nazi, Finds Out Her Grandfather Was Actual Nazi

Chelsea Handler, who abuses conservatives on Twitter, calling them Nazis, was just told on TV that her grandfather was an actual Nazi.

Chelsea Handler, whose favorite pastime is shouting abuse at conservatives on Twitter, often calling them Nazis, was just informed on TV that her grandfather was an actual Nazi.

In a new episode of TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are, Chelsea Handler discovers exactly what role her grandfather, Karl Stoecker, played in World War 2, and the history of her family.

Quivering and shaking after being told the news, Handler traces his path from Nazi soldier to American immigrant through documents and interviews with sources familiar with her family’s history.

Handler’s story is made all the more compelling by the fact that was she raised Jewish in a family of faith.

My father, I guess, made a deal with my mother when they had children that they were gonna be raised Jewish,’ Handler says. ‘So I connect with my Judaism, or the Jewish side of my family, more than anything else.

chelsea-handler-who-do-you-think-you-are
Flashback: Chelsea Handler was raised in a Jewish family after her parents agreed to follow the faith.
Chelsea-handler
Lost in time: A historical family photo shows Karl and Elizabeth Stoecker, Handler’s maternal grandparents.
Chelsea-handler-family
Cold hard facts: A historical document shows a photo of Handler’s grandfather being processed for unclear reasons.

Daily Mail reports: Growing up, Handler had no idea that her grandfather – a ‘very, very strong man‘ she describes as having a ‘sense of humour‘ – had a dark past.

In the episode, she reveals that he was taken as a prisoner of war to America, where he likely stayed in Montana for several years.

When he went back to Germany, he was very eager to come and take his family and move them back to the United States,’ Handler says.

Chelsea-handler-nazi
Dear diary: Handler examines a notebook emblazoned with the Nazi swastika that purportedly belonged to her grandfather.
Chelsea-handler
Dear diary: Handler examines a notebook emblazoned with the Nazi swastika that purportedly belonged to her grandfather.

But even after the new immigrant family settled down, the subject of wartime Germany was always avoided by her grandfather.

My German grandma definitely spoke about her life during the war way more than my grandfather did,‘ Handler says. ‘He never spoke about it.’

That was probably for good reason, but when all is said and done, Handler may now be less willing to label everybody who disagrees with her a ‘Nazi.’

  • panoptes

    Why would this make her less likely to label someone a Nazi if they were espousing Nazi ideals? While it is interesting, she clearly disagrees with Nazi tenets. The lack of logic behind the author’s implications is sad. Is it because she loved her grandfather and therefore should be okay with Nazis now? That’s idiotic. Or is it just that she should be calling those with Nazi-like ideals something other than Nazis? That’s pointless.

    • Becky Torgerson

      We disagree with it, but it doesn’t stop her from calling us Nazis!!

  • Marra

    Just goes to show, be careful who you accuse and what you accuse them of. It may come back to bite you in the behind. I’m so tired of all the hate. President Trump is the greatest president we’ve had in many many years. It’s a shame the libs are not able to be quiet long enough to watch what is really going on and listen to the facts. Prayer is the best answer for our country now.

  • Eye4one2

    Well, well! Guess it’s time Chelsea pay some reparations!

      • Elaine
      • Sue

        I love that idea

      None of us today owned slaves. None of the blacks today pick cotton. None of the blacks today are slaves. But Handler who throws the word Nazi around like candy is descended from an actual Nazi? Now that is karma. If they want us to opay for history because we are white and had nothing to do with happened hundreds of years ago, then she needs to take responsibility for Nazi Germany and start paying reparations and taking care of that country and paying the jews for what they endured during the Holocaust.

    • Pattijwr

    • C.T. Dixon

      If your mother was Jewish then you are automatically Jewish by tradition, whether or not you are raised in the faith, if your father was Jewish but your mother wasn’t but you were raised in the Jewish faith then you are Jewish. And yes a person can decide to become Jewish and convert to Judaism if they wish to.

  • Rick Rockwell

  • Janet Burtnick

    BS. Her Mother Rita Stoecker came to
    this country in 1958. Was a German Mormon. Not a Nazi since Mormons were considered undesirables like Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her Father, Seymour Handler was an American birn Jew.

  • HLH

  • IQ140

  • mary

  • What Goes Around

  • Vlad Vondoom

  • Gwen Shegda

  • Steven Phillips

  • Phyllis Handkins

  • Barb Gentry Carter

    I can believe her grandfather was a Nazi, she is mean and evil herself.

    Karma, eh? SMH

    Gets her face rubbed in the quagmire she spreads.

    Time to remove all Chelsea Handler statues.

    Chelsea also went after the 1st lady who is way smarter than she is!(speaks 5 languages,etc.), George Soros was a self hating jew & took the side of the Nazis during ww 2! See, it doesn’t take any guts to be a liberal, nobody is going to shout you down, you won’t lose your job no matter how terrible offense & you won’t have your name besmirched, etc. If you come out as gay, though you would have Obama call you & be old what a brave person you are!! NUTS!!!

    HAHAHAHAHA you have to love watching karma unfold.

  • Brian Garland

  • Larry Goldfield

  • Tom Cook

    • Elissa Bello

    • josephdupont

  • Edward Lewis

    Yo I’m italian and unemployed atm. Pay me for oppressing my people!

    Chelsea…honey…got some Nazi in ya honey?

  • Will Fitzpatrick

  • Herb Shanafelt

  • Laura Lee

    I am not happy 4 her!

    Let’s give her the big aw.
  • Peter Crowley

  • Invictus

    I bet he was a good man and he must be hurt at the kind of brethren he helped create. Looks like his son might of been a traitor in his eyes.

    Karma

    AIPACs Hollowoods mouth piece, now if we could just move on to 911TRUTH instead of all this smoke & mirrors BS.

    KARMA

    Apparently Karma is a Fascist too.

    That Karma can be a NASTY so and so!!!

    Well now, Ms Handler, seems that your own snarky mouth has snuck up on you and you bitten you quite firmly on your own behind!

    One thing i want to know. Just because her parents converted to Judaism, does she think she has the right to return to Israel like all of the other fake Jews?

  • Kristen Taylor

  • spiritseeker

  • James of the Clan MacLaren

  • phoenixgirl

  • Itiswhatitis

  • Julian Fries

  • Raj1129

  • David Lozano

  • Jeff Pearce Sr.

  • Robert Alan Chittenden

  • Mordechai

  • Marko Tisovic

  • Paul Bessent

  • Jane Freese Caylor

  • Keyser Soze

  • Al Brown

  • Michael Milazzo

  • Jeff Hodge

  • Christopher Johnson

  • Pooch15

      It doesn’t matter WHY he was in the German army any more than it matters to Chelsea Cu.n.t that Donald Trump won the Presidency legitimately. Her family is bigoted trash just like she is and she deserves to be reminded of that every minute of every day for the rest of her life .. although HOPEFULLY this news might push her over the edge and cause her to either shut her mouth or overdose – either would be fine with me.

    it’s a good day!

