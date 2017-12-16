China Backs Independent Palestine With East Jerusalem As Capital

China has officially voiced its support for the establishment of an independent Palestine state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said: “China understands the concerns of Islamic countries on the status of Jerusalem, supports the resolution of the status of Jerusalem in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international consensus”

He added that he hoped negotiations between Palestine and Israel would resume at an early date so as to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue.

Eralier this week the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a declaration recognising East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

RT reports: Geng Shuang, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, expressed concerns last week that Trump’s statement would trigger an escalation in tensions.

The conflict could also impact the country’s valuable investment programs in Israel. China is now Israel’s third-largest trading partner after the US and the European Union, and its second-largest export destination.

In August, China revealed a proposal aimed at ending conflict between Israel and Palestine. Both regions are considered “important partners” in China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative – a massive endeavour to build trade and infrastructure links across Eurasia.

President Xi Jinping told the Arab League in 2016 that China supports East Jerusalem as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state. He also announced a $7.6 million grant for a solar power project to improve Palestinians’ well-being.

The decision by China comes as Lebanon announced that it intends to move its embassy to “occupied” East Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil took to Twitter to say he had asked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to “exchange” land between Lebanon and the Palestinian Authority for this proposed embassy.