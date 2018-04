Chlorine From Germany And Smoke Bombs From England Found In Syria

Syrian troops have discovered containers filled with chlorine and smoke bombs manufactured in England in the East Ghouta region of Damascus.

“In the liberated areas of Eastern Ghouta, Syrian government troops have found containers with chlorine – the most horrible kind of chemical weapons – from Germany, and also smoke grenades produced – please pay attention [to this] – in the city of Salisbury, the UK,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow on Thursday.

Zerohedge reports…

The findings undermine “the faith in humaneness” of some states’ leadership, who “give such orders and make such decisions,” Zakharova added. No further details were released regarding this finding.

Of course, western leaders’ have alleged, if without demonstrating proof, that the Syrian government was behind the Douma attack based on “open sources”, YouTube video clips and other information on social media, including the reports of the so-called civil defense group, the White Helmets. The group is believed to be linked to militants and operates in the areas under their control.

Last week’s airstrike occurred just ahead of the arrival of an Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) fact-finding mission tasked with establishing whether any chemical attack had taken place. The team of chemical-watchdog experts still can’t reach the site of the purported attack, as militants have hampered their work, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.