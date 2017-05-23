Chris Cornell Was Murdered, Says Close Friend

May 23, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 10

Close friend says Chris Cornell was murdered

A close friend of Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell claims the late singer may have beenÂ murdered, in what appears to be a cover-up by those closest to him.

According to the friend, who posted his revelations anonymously online, he was the first person to see Chris dead in his MGM hotel room. The scene of Chris’ death resembled a murder scene, not a suicide.

Posting on GLP, the anonymous friend says:

Chris’s own personal security guards deeply sensed that something was wrong in his hotel room, and were doing everything they could to gain access to the room. The door to his room was locked, and only he(Chris) had a key. His security personnel, one in particular called MGM security to the room, told them he knew Chris was inside and that something was wrong, they begged MGM security to open the room and allow them in. MGM security called the commanding officer of that shift, and apparently that person vehemently denied them access.

At that point Chris’s personal security took matters into their own hands, and the one I spoke of earlier actually busted in the door himself. Upon entering it was obvious Chris was not in the main room, and the bathroom door was closed and locked. It was at this point that my source, who is obviously MGM security, decided to step in so no more damage would be done to the room. He/she unlocked the bathroom door and was the first to see Chris’s body.

The conversation with this person was quick and I wasn’t able to ask all the questions I wanted to, YET. So far all I’ve been told is that he was indeed on the floor deceased, and the obvious cause was strangulation. The device used in the strangulation was also present, it was not a rope or bed sheet, it was a black exercise resistance cord with handles at each end.

This is all I have at the moment due to the timing of the conversation. My source has been put on sick leave for mental stress, and was given an all expenses paid trip out of the country for the next week. I have a lot of questions for this person that I will be able to get answers to when he/she comes home.

1. Where was his body, how was he laying?
2. Was he naked, clothed, or partially clothed?
3. Where was the exercise cord in proportion to Chris’s body, was it around his neck, lying on the floor, or hanging from the shower head? (I’ve been in those suites many many times, my fiance and I frequent MGM and are known by staff. There are no shower curtain rods, the showers have glass doors so the only apparatus that could have been used for self-inflicted asphyxiation is the shower head).
4. Did it seem to be odd in any way, was it obvious that it was self-inflicted, or did things look and feel out of place?

These are the questions I have so far, and I will be back in touch with my source to ask them as soon as possible.

If there are any questions that my GLP Brothers and Sisters have, please add them here over the next cpl days, and I will compile a list of all of them. I will get as much intel as possible as soon as I can.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • HT

    I know no one wants to except that he’s gone and went the way he did.. And sometimes look for other reasons or others, anyone else to blame, Cause it Is hard to except.. But I kinda agree with you on this dude.. Just a gut feeling since first heard, that Something is off and odd for sure. I don’t know, just a feeling js.. Never Really know how or what someone is feeling Really. His wife feels the same as well. Just deff worth investigating full throttle, don’t see him purposely hurting his kids like this at all. Think the questions you already wrote down above here are good, an basic tell of the truth. And if Not this horrendous thing, then should Easily be answered an proved No f Problem. My condolences. Ml&r

  • JillyBean

    I’ve studied homicide scenes & you have many good questions about this.. I don’t see it possible to do this the way they are saying he did..
    Also questioning the blood coming from mouth..
    I truly hope you can get the answers you want. Well, we all want.. Good luck to you.

  • MS

    The official “story” that,was reported said that Chris Connelly’s bodyguard had to break down the door to enter the bathroom, and there was some sort of hook or metal loop attached to the top of the door, which also damaged it. It was reported that the elastic exercise band was still around his neck when his body was discovered.
    I’d be very interested in what your source has to say about this, as well as the excellent questions you’ve brought up!
    Something about this whole thing just doesn’t add up.

  • Marietta Mitchell Moonshine
  • GRDEC

    This story is complete crap .. how is anyone going to murder someone in a bathroom and then leave it locked from the inside, without being inside the bathroom?
    Whoever walked in and out of Chris Cornell’s room would have been caught by the million cameras on every corner of the hotel..
    Stop spreading garbage news..

    • Clayton

      Lock on door handle is separate from door latch. This is basic knowledge.

    • Le Cochon Bleu

      If you read the article, you will see that actual entry to the bathroom was gained from using a key, by security.
      So if the door was opened in this way, it can also have been closed in this way, from the outside.
      That is the proposition.
      In any case, in an modern tourist, business, executive or high end class hotel, the hotel staff have access to open the bathroom door from the outside.
      So, for a group or organization which haven’t already gotten that access to that particular hotel, what they have to do is take the means of access from staff. If they are not using a staff member or members to do this.

      There is your potential conspiracy theory for today. It’s something the police will always have to look at.

      The thing is that the problem is not that it is difficult to get access to a hotel bathroom, but that it is actually usually too easy and makes things much harder to discern for potential suspects.
      It’s wide open.
      There are simply too many staff members, old and new, or former workers, and potentially rooms where keys can be gained from, this possibility is left alone because it will usually seem too hard to find anyone who may have had organised access.

    • Le Cochon Bleu

      “Whoever walked in and out of Chris Cornell’s room would have been caught by the million cameras on every corner of the hotel..”

      The star from Soundgarden was hardly high profile anymore.
      Look at Whitney Houston’s death – the terrible (time lapse photo) CCTVs in the Beverly Hills hotel did indeed show someone in the corridor, the same person obscured in the lift, in the lobby floor and who had been waiting outside the front entrance earlier.
      Maybe a drug dealer, maybe just a bit and maybe an agent of some description.

      The man had no room, wasn’t staying there wasn’t found dining or drinking in the bar in CCTV, wasn’t at a meeting or conference, seemed to have wandered in – could have been visiting someone but it was never identified.
      It was Houston’s floor. What a co-incidence.
      Still someone decides what the media and coroner story will be, and the rest is hidden, in that case for around a year until a journalist uncovered this evidence and made it public.
      … To the cries of “silly conspiracy theorist” of course!

      There you are, that’s how it can go and often will.

  • hummingbirdmad

    the news stories state he used a carabiner jammed into the door frame to attach to the exercise band. i don’t doubt Vicy and her mom are covering a lot up, especially the rumors he wanted to leave Vicky and was done with their marriage, but i don’t think he was murdered. I also don’t doubt they’re going to try to milk this for every cent they can (hence the twitter meltdown yesterday about vedder not attending the funeral, or the cremation ceremony attendees magically making it on TMZ) but I don’t think he was murdered, I think he was driven to the edge.

  • Clayton

    I know some of these hotels have secret entrances. Once in the hotel, I’m not sure how an assassin would be able to get into the room though without being seen by in internal hotel camera. Perhaps they came through the fire exit door into Cornell’s room from another room. Assassin may have been rented a room beside Cornells… MGM is a huge entertainment company and would have ties to the illuminatti controlled entertainment industry, perhaps owner or manager of hotel was in on murder