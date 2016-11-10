Civil Unrest: Hillary Supporters Riot After Unexpected Loss
Hillary Clinton supporters have taken to the streets in various towns and cities across America to riot against the outcome of Tuesday’s Presidential election.
Clinton rioters took to the streets of Portland and Oakland, issuing death threats against Trump on social media.
Infowars.com reports:
Windows were broken and cars were set on fire in Oakland as irate protesters lit flares and blocked freeways.
“A protestor was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 although it was not immediately clear what the extent of the victim’s injuries were,” reports Fox 5.
Anti-Trump protest reaches Telegraph and Channing #berkvote pic.twitter.com/RuuFPEGHE7
— Anderson Lanham (@AndersonLanham) November 9, 2016
Protest grows as participants light flares #berkvote pic.twitter.com/12AnGlAiEB
— Anderson Lanham (@AndersonLanham) November 9, 2016
Students also hit the streets of Eugene and Portland, Oregon to protest against a democratic election. Demonstrators could be heard chanting “bitch” and “f*ck Trump” as they marched in unison.
University of Oregon be mad #riot #ElectionNight #TRUMP🖕🏻@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SFi3MJDdb3
— Delaney Stipe (@stipe_d) November 9, 2016
theres a crowd going thru campus chanting this #ucsc #electionday pic.twitter.com/Jq0OGEEUxK
— Emilio (@habituaImind) November 9, 2016
Some of the students burned a U.S. flag.
The irony of the riots is that many pro-Clinton media outlets previously circulated the talking point that Trump supporters would be likely to stage violent unrest after they lost the election.
Twitter was also inundated with death threats, with leftists either hoping for or personally expressing their willingness to carry out Trump’s assassination.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Trump Does Not Rule Out Hillary Clinton Prosecution - November 10, 2016
- Civil Unrest: Hillary Supporters Riot After Unexpected Loss - November 10, 2016
- Documents Reveal Donald Trump Invested In Dakota Access Pipeline - November 10, 2016