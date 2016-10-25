Clinton Aide Guilty Of Bribing FBI $500,000 In Email Investigation

Evidence has emerged that a top Clinton aide bribed the FBI with a $500,000 donation in order to dissuade them from pressing criminal charges against Hillary Clinton.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe gave $467,500 to the FBI in order to help Hillary avoid charges during the FBI’s investigation over her criminal use of a private email server.

Thepoliticalinsider.com reports:

McAuliffe’s political action committee gave $467,500 to the state senate campaign for FBI agent Andrew McCabe’s wife. He is know the deputy director of the FBI.

More money came to her through the Democratic Party of Virginia:

Jill McCabe received an additional $207,788 from the Virginia Democratic Party, the report states, which is heavily influenced by McAuliffe.

The money directed by McAuliffe began flowing two months after the FBI investigation into Clinton began in July 2015. Around that time, the candidate’s husband was promoted from running the Washington field office for the FBI to the No. 3 position at the FBI.

Within a year, McCabe was promoted to deputy director, the second-highest position in the bureau.[…]

The governor’s office claimed the FBI’s McCabe met the governor only once — on March 7, 2015, when McAuliffe persuaded Jill McCabe to run.

The 2015 Virginia state Senate run — her first run for public office — was unsuccessful as she lost to the incumbent Republican.

McAuliffe “supported Jill McCabe because he believed she would be a good state senator. This is a customary practice for Virginia governors… Any insinuation that his support was tied to anything other than his desire to elect candidates who would help pass his agenda is ridiculous,” a spokesman for the Virginia governor told The Journal.

McAuliffe, a long-time D.C. insider, claims that this was simply him supporting fellow Democrats. But McCabe was the third-largest recipient of funds from Common Good VA, the Governor’s PAC. With such few public meetings, the massive size of the contribution is more than a little suspicious.

McCabe’s campaign announcement came in March 2015, roughly the same time it was reported that Hillary Clinton illegally used a home email server to transmit classified documents.

This is pay-for-play politics at its worse. Hillary Clinton’s team knows how D.C. works, and the Governor of Virginia was willing to do anything to prevent his friend from facing criminal charges. Politics is a dirty business, and there’s no question that McAuliffe was trying to buy favors.