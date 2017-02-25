Clinton Fundraiser Whistleblower: “They’re Going To Kill Me”

A Clinton Campaign whistleblower says he fears for his life after exposing illegal fundraising tactics used by the Clintons.

In a newly surfaced ‘insurance video’, former Clinton Campaign fundraiser, Johnny Chung, claims that he has so many incriminating secrets on the Clinton’s and the Democrats that a bounty has placed on his head.

Chung, who is in hiding, says that he has proof that Bill and Hilary Clinton illegally funneled money from Chinese officials to Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election bid in an exclusive video obtained by the Daily Mail:

The Chinese-American Clinton fundraiser recorded the ‘elaborate videotaped testimony’ while in hiding in 2000.

He smuggled it to trusted friends and family with instructions to release it to the media in the event of his untimely death because he believed he was at risk of being assassinated.

Chung is believed to still be alive and living in China.

Shtfplan.com reports:

It seems that there were some implicit threats being made against him from within the system just ahead of his testimony. His FBI protection was lifted and he was tauntingly instructed to ‘call 911’ if he felt his life was in danger.

If one reads between the lines, and it seems clear that a threat was made against Chung to coerce him into keeping his mouth shut and saying nothing that could indict the sitting President, the First Lady or their network of operatives.

Chung described on the tape how Democrats on the House Committee on Government Reform tried to dissuade him from testifying publicly before the committee by sending his attorney a letter telling him he could plead the Fifth Amendment.

[…]

The FBI in Los Angeles began providing around-the-clock protection for him. But just a few days before Chung was scheduled to testify before a grand jury, the FBI headquarters in Washington called off the protection detail and told Chung he would have to make the trip alone.

[…]

‘I called the FBI office and offered to [speak with] the US assistant attorney again on the phone,’ said Chung. ‘And he said ‘Mr. Chung your case is over. As a normal American citizen what do you do if you feel your life is in danger? You just call 911.’

Chung’s connections to elite Chinese businessmen apparently went all the way to the top of the chain. It is evident that a foreign power influenced the iconic American president to the point of buying him out.

This is just the top of the iceberg, and you can feel it.