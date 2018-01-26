Police: Clinton Foundation Billionaire Couple Were Murdered

Police are treating the deaths of the billionaire couple who worked in Haiti with the Clinton Foundation as murder.

Before their deaths, Barry Sherman and his wife were under investigation for a liberal fundraiser scandal.

“Sherman was one of the most powerful and highly-connected men in North America and was perhaps most well-known for securing a deal with the Clinton Foundation during to provide vaccines in Haiti.

In September 2014, in response to the spread of the chikungunya virus in Haiti, Apotex worked with the humanitarian organization Direct Relief to donate more than $2.2 million in medical aid to the country.

Apotex struck a deal with the Clintons’ Direct Relief organization to provide drugs to treat victims of the virus, saying in a statement: “

Apotex is in a position to help (in Haiti), and we are delighted to work with Direct Relief…” Apotex worked with Direct Relief in Haiti, who was a “particularly active” member of the Clinton Foundation/Clinton Global Initiative community, supporting post-hurricane “relief efforts” there.

The huge pharmaceutical company airlifted vaccinations and medical supplies into Haiti that was funded through charitable donations to the Clinton Foundation and other connected charities.” (source)

According to the Health and Human Rights Journal there is a clear connection between Apotex and the Clinton Foundation.