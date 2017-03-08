Clinton Aide Squeals: ‘Everyone Knew’ About Obama’s Illegal Wiretapping

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager Robbie Mook has become the latest Democrat to roll over and squeal on his former comrades, telling Fox News Wednesday that he and everyone else in the Clinton campaign knew Obama was wiretapping Trump Tower.

Anyone who says otherwise is lying to save their skin, Robbie Mook says, as Democrats scramble to clear their names. Democrats ran an arrogant, sloppy spying campaign against Trump because they assumed that a Clinton victory was certain. They didn’t think Trump would ever be in a position to expose their crimes.

They couldn’t have been more wrong, and now shellshocked Clinton campaign members are beginning to rat on each other in an attempt to gain favor with the current administration and save themselves from serving jail time.

Fox News reported:

“Today Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager told Fox he had knowledge of wiretaps being used during the campaign but he suggested they were targeted at Russian officials, not directly at Trump Tower.”

Hillary's campaign manager, Robbie Mook, CONFIRMS he had knowledge of WIRETAPS during the #TRUMP campaign! #Vault7 CONFIRMS #ObamaGate! pic.twitter.com/7JrW9DOzTp — Trump Super PAC 🇺🇸 (@TrumpSuperPAC) March 8, 2017

Democrats are squirming and splitting hairs as they try to dance around the “Worse than Watergate” wiretapping scandal.

It’s hard to believe Mook really believes Russia was the intended target of the Trump Tower wiretap.

Trump was Clinton’s presidential rival, after all.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Here is Hillary Clinton’s tweet from October 31st. Computer scientists? Connect the dots, folks. Computer scientists is the polite way of saying NSA spooks working for Obama. This tweet was cryptic at the time, but now it is clear as day. Hillary Clinton knew about Tricky Barry’s wiretapping too.

This was a well coordinated attack on a Presidential candidate, but unlike when Nixon was caught in ’74, Obama doesn’t have the luxury of a sympathetic president in the Oval Office to pardon him.

Robbie Mook is merely the first Democrat to roll over and start squealing. As the heat continues to rise on the criminal Obama administration and Clinton campaign, it won’t be long before they are tearing each other to shreds, trying save their own skins at the expense of their former colleagues.

It’s beer and popcorn time.