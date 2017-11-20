Top Hillary Clinton donor and Democratic Party operative John Mostyn was found dead on Wednesday, just days before the sealed indictments are expected to be handed out. He was 46.

His wife, Amber Mostyn, who also served as an aide to Bill and Hillary Clinton, told The Texas Tribune that her husband died after “a sudden onset and battle with a mental health issue.“

A prominent lawyer and dirty tricks political operative, John Mostyn was one of Hillary Clinton’s top campaign donors, raising over $1 million and working closely with the Clinton team in Texas.

Mostyn was also closely linked to children’s charities including his own Mostyn Moreno Educational Foundation.

The sudden and unexpected death of the elite Democratic operative has sparked fears the Clinton camp is “cleaning house” before the indictments are unsealed and legal cases begin. There are 10 sealed indictments in Houston. Let’s see if it now drops to nine.

Sad confirmation: Powerhouse Houston lawyer and Democratic donor Steve Mostyn has died pic.twitter.com/gP6fLhKweF — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) November 16, 2017

The news of Steve Mostyn’s sudden death comes after William D. Campbell, a Russian insider who was due to testify to a Senate committee on Monday that Hillary Clinton accepted bribes in the uranium scandal, went into hiding, telling close friends that he survived an attempt on his life.

Campbell was due to testify against the Clintons on Monday – a testimony that legal analysts warned could put Clinton behind bars for “twelve plus years” – however Campbell did not make it to the hearing on Capitol Hill.

Warning that he has “already survived one attempt on my life since it was made public by the Sessions DOJ that I intend to testify,” Campbell claims that if it wasn’t for the fact he was carrying, he would have been killed during a routine daily hike in the hills behind his home.

Explaining that he was surprised by an armed man in the woods, Campbell said he drew his weapon and held the man’s gaze until he disappeared.