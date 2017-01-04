Clinton To Be ‘Punished’ For Manipulating Election, Not Russia

Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer has reignited expectations that Hillary Clinton will be punished for the illegal tactics employed during her failed campaign, claiming there should be more focus on the Democratic nominee’s cheating and election manipulation than on alleged Russian hacking.

Spicer questioned the “magnitude” of the mainstream media scrutiny on Russia’s alleged cyber warfare against the Democratic National Committee in an attempt to boost his boss into the White House.

He then suggested we should start talking about the content of the leaks instead of formulating unfounded theories about their origin.

The Independent report:

“Why aren’t we talking about Hillary Clinton getting debate questions ahead of time? That’s a pretty valid attempt to influence an election – somebody giving her debate questions and answers before an election,” he said, referring to former CNN commentator and DNC chair, Donna Brazile, allegedly handing over primary season debate questions to the Clinton team.

Mr Spicer said his team was “still getting information” about Russia’s supposed hack under direct orders from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“When are we going to start talking about the other side of this, which is what did Hillary Clinton do to influence the election? Is she being punished in any way?” asked Mr Spicer.

Mr Trump distanced himself from his campaign “pledge” to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Ms Clinton’s alleged misuse of her personal email server when she was secretary of state, telling reporters he did not want to “hurt” the Clintons.

Mr Trump has persistently cast doubt on the claims about Russia, first saying the claims were “ridiculous” and that he did not believe the CIA report.

He told reporters on New Year’s Eve outside his Mar-a-Lago resort: “if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong”, referring to false information that led the US and the UK to invade Iraq in 2003.

Mr Trump said he would reveal more information about the hack on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“I know a lot about hacking,” he said. “And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”