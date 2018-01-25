CNN Promotes Cuckoldry As ‘Healthy’ For Millennials

CNN claims that cuckoldry is a positive, healthy and desirable fetish for millennials seeking modern relationships.

Cuckoldry is when a man is aroused by the idea of his girlfriend having sex with another person – sometimes going as far as watching the act take place.

According to the CNN propaganda piece, emasculating men is an important evolutionary step for progressive millennials seeking to navigate the current political environment.

“In our current political climate, the term “cuck” — short for “cuckservative” — has become an insult of the so-called alt-right, aimed at men they view as spineless and emasculated,” the author writes.

Infowars.com reports: The article cites a study by David Ley, Justin Lehmiller and the writer Dan Savage, who is a far-left gay rights activist.

The study found that, “58% of men and about a third of women had fantasized about cuckolding,” which to be classed as such, according to Savage, must include “humiliation, degradation or denial”.

The article goes on to quote Ley as asserting that, “cuckolding tends to be a positive fantasy and behavior.” Savage also insists, “the rewards can be amazing.” Neither of these assertions are backed up by any evidence or challenged by the writer of the piece, Ian Kerner, who is a licensed psychotherapist.

The article is probably very interesting to CNN’s core audience, given that studies show left-wingers are far more likely to be into cuckoldry.

A study in France found that those on the left were far more likely to share partners, have threesomes and have group sex, whereas those on the right were more likely to be turned on by sexual domination of their partner and spanking.

In other words, being a cuck is very much a pursuit of leftists, in some cases quite literally.

CNN is not the first major TV network to promote cuckoldry.

As we reported in October 2015, the writer of a children’s TV show called Bella and the Bulldogs also wrote an interracial soft porn film called The Cuckold.

The kids show is littered with references to the cuckold fetish and its creator, Jonathan C. Butler, had previously joked about his plan to change Nickelodeon’s logo into the word “kinc” in order to sexualize it.

As we highlight in the video above, the promotion of emasculating fetishes such as cuckoldry is part of a wider cultural narrative that seeks to denigrate and shame masculinity in general.