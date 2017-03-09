CNN Presenter Eats Human Brains On Camera With ‘Trendy’ Cannibal Cult

CNN presenter Reza Aslan has been filmed eating human brains with a “trendy cannibal cult” as the network continues plumbing the depths in a desperate attempt to improve its dismal ratings.

While the rest of the world is talking about WikiLeaks’ CIA leaks, CNN is announcing that it is “business as usual, nothing to see here” and is instead attempting to distract braindead viewers with sick stunts.

Aslan, host of the new documentary series Believer, visited a cult of Hindu cannibals called the Aghori. The Aghor eat rotted human corpses, drink human urine, and consume their own feces. Something the CNN host felt at home doing himself.

Here, the Aghori convince Aslan to bathe in the Ganges, a river typically considered sacred by Hindus, and later, one Aghori guru smears cremated human remains on Aslan’s face, and invites Aslan to drink alcohol from a human skull (he does).

While all this (and the Aghori guru they’re speaking with) is definitely unusual, things reach a peak when the guru offers what is apparently a piece of cooked human brain, and Aslan eats it.

He continues to ask the guru questions about the Aghori and why people are so afraid of them, but the interview goes south when the Aghori becomes irritated and threatens him: “I will cut off your head if you keep talking so much.” Aslan beckons his crew, where he quietly intones that “this may have been a mistake.”

Aslan quickly received flack across social media, as this group has less than 100 members and it paints Hinduism (the third largest religion in the world) in a negative, savage light.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter to express her grievances with the episode:

2/ I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduism. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2017

Aslan also took to social media to defend himself and the episode, noting that he’d done his research and that the Aghori “are not representative of Hinduism but are instead an extreme Hindu sect”. Despite his serious response to the criticism, however, he clearly had a good time with the buzz surrounding his consumption of human brains: