Congress Demand ‘Explosive’ FISA Info Be Made Public

Congressmen joined forces Thursday night to demand that classified information they viewed is made public due to that fact that it PROVES the FISA court was fed bogus information, relying ONLY on the totally discredited Fusion GPS dodgy “Pissgate” dossier.

This demolish’s the entire basis of the Mueller investigation, which now stands exposed for being based on illegitimate wiretaps.

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) today released the following statement after reviewing information from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, including a memo held in the Congressional Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) that contained previously-undisclosed information involving the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ). (more information on link)

Congressmen Gaetz has been joined in his call by Congressmen Ron DeSantis:

While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

And by congressmen Lee Zeldin:

Releasing this classified info doesn't compromise good sources & methods. It reveals the feds' reliance on bad sources & methods. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018

Their call has been echoed by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch:

Clinton-Lynch tarmac, anti-@RealDonaldTrump texts, compromised FBI leadership, politicized DOJ. No wonder Obama FBI/DOJ refused to act on Clinton classified docs on Weiner laptop. We just caught the FBI in another Clinton-related cover-up! https://t.co/PVRHsMYtgh pic.twitter.com/9fSoY2rxOo — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 30, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump should order full disclosure by FBI/DOJ on their collaboration with Clinton gang and Russia on Dossier. https://t.co/kRQxmkHS9r — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 18, 2018

See also detailed Judicial Watch Press Release.

And their voices are joined by Bill Mitchell:

BREAKING: Rep. Gaetz Calls on Congress to Release SHOCKING Secret FISA Memo "That Threatens Democracy at Its Core" (VIDEO) https://t.co/bieZQRpOS7 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 18, 2018

.@mattgaetz: “The allegations contained in this important intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy and they require an immediate release to the public in my opinion.” pic.twitter.com/kqjxp21GcA — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 18, 2018

These are MAJOR and SEISMIC developments that are finally going explode all of this information about Hillary Clinton, Obama, and their “insurance policy”- manipulating the entire situation with obtaining the original FISA warrants. Without that deception there could be no Muller investigation. Now this is to be blown WIDE OPEN to the public!

It is inevitable that Trump will agree to these requests so hold onto something.

Storm front Inbound! And isn’t it bracing!

