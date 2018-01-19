Congress Demand ‘Explosive’ FISA Info Be Made Public

The classified material implicates the Obama DoJ and Comey FBI and destroys the entire basis of the Mueller investigation. 

Congress is demanding the immediate release of classified information that proves the FISA court was fed bogus information on Russia.

Congressmen joined forces Thursday night to demand that classified information they viewed is made public due to that fact that it PROVES the FISA court was fed bogus information, relying ONLY on the totally discredited Fusion GPS dodgy “Pissgate” dossier.

This demolish’s the entire basis of the Mueller investigation, which now stands exposed for being based on illegitimate wiretaps.

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) today released the following statement after reviewing information from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, including a memo held in the Congressional Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) that contained previously-undisclosed information involving the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ).  (more information on link)

Congressmen Gaetz has been joined in his call by Congressmen Ron DeSantis:

And by congressmen Lee Zeldin:

Their call has been echoed by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch:

See also detailed Judicial Watch Press Release.

And their voices are joined by Bill Mitchell:

These are MAJOR and SEISMIC developments that are finally going explode all of this information about Hillary Clinton, Obama, and their “insurance policy”- manipulating the entire situation with obtaining the original FISA warrants. Without that deception there could be no Muller investigation. Now this is to be blown WIDE OPEN to the public!

It is inevitable that Trump will agree to these requests so hold onto something.

Storm front Inbound! And isn’t it bracing!

You News Wire, above all else, stands for getting to the truth – and it seems like that’s about to happen beyond people’s wildest dreams…

…Or wildest nightmares, if someone is unfortunate enough to still take their sense of reality from the FAKE NEWS Mainstream Media!

  • Wister

    Excellent article John! Thank you very much for your contributions. You are quickly helping to restore my faith in YNW!

    • John White

      Things often happen for a reason Wister, you can be assured I only have one standard: solid based on evidence.