Republicans in Congress have demanded that former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former head of the DNC, testify under oath about their role in funding the infamous “Piss-Gate” Dossier.

Trey Gowdy referred to the $10 million payment from the DNC on ‘opposition research’ as a ‘money laundering’ scam.

“I’m not an election law expert, but the good news is you don’t have to be,” Gowdy said, “to understand the absurdity of believing that you can launder all of your campaign money by just hiring a law firm.”

A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz said she “was not aware of anything related to this research arrangement.”

She and Podesta both told the Senate Intelligence Committee last month that they didn’t know who paid for the dossier.

Gowdy, being the southern gentleman he is, wants to give them another chance to answer those questions, even offering some advice for Democrats on how they might be better able to remember who authorized payment for the research.

“I am also interested in sharing some memory tricks with folks at the DNC because no one can remember who paid $10 million to a law firm to do oppo research,” Gowdy said. “I find that stunning. $10 million and no one can remember who authorized it, who approved it, who said, ‘This is a really good idea.’”

And Gowdy is furious at Muller for the circus that’s going on with the Russia investigation, because he warned him not to allow it to happen. “In the only conversation I’ve had with Robert Mueller, I stressed to him the importance of cutting out the leaks.”

“It’s kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and the violations of the law would violate the law,” Gowdy concluded.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also wants some answers.

“It’s difficult to imagine that a campaign chairman, that the head of the DNC would not know of an expenditure of this magnitude and significance,” she said during an interview with Face the Nation.

Collins insisted that they “absolutely need to be recalled” to testify.

For their sake, they had better keep denying knowledge. After all, it is a federal crime to ‘knowingly and willfully’ make a false statement to a federal agency.

Be a shame if this pair of Clinton hacks ended up afoul of the law while Hillary was able to skirt it for so long.