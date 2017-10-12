Congressional Pharmacist Admits Supplying Lawmakers With Alzheimer’s Drugs

Members of Congress are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, according to a stunning admission by congressional pharmacist Mike Kim, who claims certain lawmakers are so “far gone” they “might not even remember what happened yesterday.”

During an interview with STAT News’ Erin Mershon, Mike Kim, who doles out drugs to lawmakers for “some pretty serious health problems“, raised eyebrows when he confirmed what many had suspected all along.

STAT reports:

Mike Kim, the reserved pharmacist-turned-owner of the pharmacy, said he has gotten used to knowing the most sensitive details about some of the most famous people in Washington.

“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Kim said, listing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday.’”

Kim’s tiny pharmacy — which, at its busiest, sends as many as 100 prescriptions to members in a day — is nestled among Capitol Hill’s stateliest row houses, less than four blocks from the Capitol building itself. Founded in 1867 and named for a previous owner, the pharmacy predates penicillin, the American health insurance system, and even the Lincoln Memorial.

It really makes you think about all the times Your News Wire has published articles about the weird, wacky and outlandish things Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters have said and done.

.@NancyPelosi screws up the oath of office while lecturing reporters about the seriousness of her job. pic.twitter.com/hLGCxsqK4m — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 30, 2017

Gateway Pundit reports:

It’s a miracle if House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi goes one week without making a gaffe. Pelosi recently opened her weekly address lecturing the press about the seriousness of her position. Despite being a member of Congress for decades, Pelosi screwed up the oath of office, forcing her to look down at her notes.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) has confused Russian president Vladimir Putin for Vice-President Mike Pence when calling on her Democrat peers to push for impeachment on ‘The View’.

Below is a clip and short transcript of the bizarre exchange between host Joy Behar and Rep. Maxine Waters.

Maxine Waters confuses Putin for Pence in new impeachment call. pic.twitter.com/8AGGaAIKOl — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 4, 2017

JOY BEHAR: “Do you think Pence will be better than Trump?”

MAXINE WATERS: “No, and when we finish with Trump, we have to go and get Putin. He’s next.”

JOY BEHAR: “Putin or Pence?”

MAXINE WATERS: “Pence”

Oops! Typical Mad Maxine. The Trump-obsessed lawmaker also called President Trump “the most deplorable person” she had ever met.