Three days after Corey Feldman threatened to “name names” and expose the “perverts and pedophiles” that run Hollywood, the former child star has been arrested on dubious charges and survived two attempts on his life.

In an emotional video plea released by Corey Feldman on Wednesday, the actor and musician claims powerful Hollywood forces are behind the attempts on his life.

Since publically declaring that he was “working on a plan” to expose them, the Hollywood elites have become desperate to silence Feldman before he can bring down some of the most powerful names in the entertainment industry.

“Ever since I even discussed the fact that I had this plan, my life has turned into utter chaos,” Feldman said. “You can probably tell by the tone of my voice. It’s pretty ripped up due to the devastation I’ve been through the past couple of days.”

“I’ve experienced things that I’ve never experienced before. I’ve been silenced my whole life but just over the last few days, since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed, two trucks came speeding at me – at the same time – on a crosswalk.

“And then several of my band members decided to quit, because they are afraid for there lives.”

Stating that he feels alone and that he needs to protect himself and his family from being “silenced” by the powerful industry players, Feldman explained his plan t0 finally bring down “the pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child” made up of Hollywood moguls that destroyed his life and “thousands of others.“

COREY FELDMAN’S TRUTH CAMPAIGN

Feldman says he has the information that will bring down a global pedophile ring and he is prepared to blow the whistle – but he needs help to do so.

Explaining that he needs to make sure his family is safe by hiring additional security, Feldman also needs a legal team to represent him when he blows the whistle as he will face a fierce legal backlash, launched by extremely rich Hollywood moguls, when he

“Who could even dream of robbing an innocent child of their life experience? It’s not fair and it must end. So I am begging you to join me and let our voices be heard. I have lived in shame and fear my entire life, and so have millions of others. Now we have the ability to let our voices be heard and break the dam of silence.

“I propose to do this by making a film that will be the most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed, by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it.

“Once it’s done we can revolutionize the film industry and root out the evil, making it safe for our kids again. Together we can stand strong. The time is now.”

“Justice will be served, under God’s name. This is about good and evil.”