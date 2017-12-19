Courtney Love: I Was Blacklisted For Warning About Weinstein In 2005

Courtney Love warned about Hollywood sexual predator Harvey Weinstein back in 2005, newly surfaced video evidence reveals.

The following clip of Courtney Love at the 2005 Comedy Central Road Of Pamela Anderson reveals a distraught and uncharacteristically nervous Courtney trying to warn women away from Weinstein’s grasp. It was this video that saw Courtney Love blacklisted from Hollywood.

Courtney Love was WARNING about Harvey Weinstein in 2005! “If Harvey Weinstein invites u to a private party at the Four Seasons, DON’T GO” pic.twitter.com/RK9Vruxy2T — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) October 14, 2017

The moment came during a red carpet bit, as comedian Natasha Leggero asks Love if she has any advice for young women moving to Hollywood.

Love clearly hesitates for a moment, noting, “I’ll get libeled if I say it…” but then rapidly plunges into a piece of what would later prove to be very good advice:

“If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party at the Four Seasons, don’t go.”

Love—who was blasted during the 2005 event with jokes about her sobriety and stability—says she ended up paying dearly for that five seconds of blunt honesty.

She tweeted earlier today that powerful Hollywood talent agency CAA “eternally banned” her for speaking out against Weinstein, an outcome that sheds a little more light on why so many famous men and women may have let his open secret stay secret for so long.