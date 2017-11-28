England’s Top Cricketer: “The Earth Is Flat”

Former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff believes the earth if flat and claims that NASA are hiding the truth from the public.

The Ashes hero has joined thousands of other conspiracy theorists after listening to a podcast which detailed how the world cannot be spherical.

Mirror.co.uk reports: Members claim the Earth is flat and believe that evidence to the contrary, such as satellite photos of the globe as a sphere, are fabrications of a “round Earth conspiracy”.

NASA and other government agencies are accused of being involved in cover up, as are others, including Disney.

Freddie insists there is “evidence to suggest the world isn’t round”.

He told the Sun: “If you’re in a helicopter and you hover why does the Earth not come to you if it’s round?

“Why, if we’re hurtling through space, why would water stay still? Why is it not wobbling? Also if you fire a laser about 16 miles, if the world was curved, you shouldn’t be able to see it but you can.”

However, the sportsman does not believe Earth is totally flat – he claims it is shaped like a TURNIP.

He added: “The middle is the North Pole, around the outside is the South Pole which is like a big wall of ice. This is why all governments now have bases on the South Pole.”