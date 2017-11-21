Cross-Dressing Pedophile Who Raped Girl Moved To Female Prison

A cross-dressing pedophile who raped a 15-year-old girl could be moved to a female prison due to a ridiculous new law.

David Ayrton says he identifies as a girl, and despite his brutal rape of a girl in Portsmouth in 2004, the UK government looks set to fulfil his wishes and incarcerate him in a female prison for eight years.

Thesun.co.uk reports: Ayrton pinned the girl down in a garage in Portsmouth in 2004 when she was a 23-year-old man called David.

She transitioned to a woman in 2013 before she got eight years last year.

Ayrton was sent to a male facility against her wishes after the court heard she had a previous conviction for possessing indecent images of children and a sexual interest in teenage girls.

Convicts currently need a gender recognition certificate approved by an expert panel and a doctor if they wish to move.

They can be blocked if they are thought to have changed gender to make sexual offending easier.

The law change would remove restrictions and Fair Play for Women’s Nicola Williams fears the number of biological men in female jails could soar.

She told the Sunday Times: “Trans-identifying males will become eligible for transfer to women’s prisons, representing a serious risk.”