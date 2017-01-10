David Rockefeller predicted to die in 2017

American billionaire David Rockefeller is expected to die this year, according to a website which correctly predicted the deaths of 16 celebrities in 2016.

According to the owners of DeathList.net, Queen Elizabeth II, former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, and New World Order henchman David Rockefeller are about to shuffle off the mortal coil in 2017.

Presstv.ir reports:

Last year, the website correctly predicted the death of American Boxing champion Muhammad Ali and Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

This year, the expert committee believes that the Queen, 90, and her husband Prince Philip, 95, will likely die.

The queen was suffering from “heavy colds” late last month, according to Buckingham Palace. The monarch fell ill before Christmas and missed Christmas and New Year church services.

Her husband, who has heart disease and other health problems, was also suffering cold during Christmas. He is included high on the website’s list.

The list also included two former US Presidents Bush and Carter along with 93-year old Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. He has ruled the African country for more than 36 years. Former Pope Benedict XVI is also on the list.

Last year, twelve of the people on the website’s shortlist passed away, including former US First Lady Nancy Reagan. Some other death candidates on the list, including Stephen Hawking and Prince Philip, however, missed the prediction.