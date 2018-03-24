D.C. Lawmaker Admits Rothschilds Control White House & World Bank

A Washington D.C. lawmaker has blown the whistle on how the Rothschilds secretly control the American government and World Bank on behalf of the New World Order.

According to D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., the House of Rothschild have controlled governments around the world for hundreds of years.

“There’s this whole concept with the Rothschilds — control the World Bank, as we all know — infusing dollars into major cities,” said White, according to video footage released after the official meeting earlier this month. “They really pretty much control the federal government, and now they have this concept called resilient cities in which they are using their money and influence into local cities.”

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: According to the video, no one challenged the councilmen and his statements were accepted at face value. It was essentially a non-story until the Washington Post got ahold of it and ran a story calling his remarks “anti-semitic.”

Had White called them hateful names or bashed them on their religion and culture, this certainly could be the case. However, simply criticizing a group who wields massive influence over the world due to their centuries of control in the banking industry is hardly anti-semitic.

However, White provided fodder for the Post when he took to Facebook after his remarks and oddly suggested that the Rothschilds can control the weather too.

As the Post reports, White’s views didn’t draw public criticism until Sunday, when The Washington Post published an article about his recent Facebook posting that suggested a brief snowfall in the District was “climate control” by the Rothschilds, who “create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities.”

It is most certainly outlandish to claim that the Rothschilds can control the weather. However, it is not anti-semitic and calling it so is irresponsible on behalf of the Post.

It is also important to point out that the Rothschild family is indeed one of the most influential groups of people in the world and this influence comes in spite of their documented criminal behavior. Their massive influence is also important to point out because most of it is wielded without holding any form of a public office.

Money is simply thrown around the world to maintain their power.

As the Free Thought Project has reported, the Rothschild banking dynasty is a family line that has been accused of pulling the political strings of many different governments through their control of various economic systems throughout the world. Historically, there is ample evidence to show that the family has used insider trading to bilk money from both private and public funds.

Towards the end of the Napoleonic Wars, in 1813, Nathan Mayer Rothschild saw Napoleon’s war efforts as a threat to his business practices and decided to step in to help defeat the French conqueror. He became the most important financier of the British war effort pouring the equivalent of $900 million dollars in today’s dollars in 1815 alone. The defeat of Napoleon, and subsequent ending of the Napoleonic Wars, which started in 1803 and raged throughout the continent for 12 years before finally coming to an end in 1815.

During the Battle of Waterloo in the Napoleonic wars, Nathan Rothschild was responsible for one of the oldest cases of “insider trading,” which led to the Rothschild family robbing a whole nation blind. When the battle of Waterloo took place in 1815, horse messengers were the fastest method of communicating information. The Rothschild’s took advantage of this by having their own spies on the frontlines of the battle that would then expedite the information to the family faster than the messengers used by the military.

When the British won the battle, Nathan Rothschild, was, of course, the first to know, and he immediately went to the stock exchange and started selling stocks while putting out the rumor that the French had won the war. This created a panic on the floor of the stock exchange and investors all over England began frantically selling their stocks. With the price of all stocks plummeting Rothschild was able to buy out the whole English market for a fraction of its cost. When word returned that the English had actually been victorious, the value of the market soared, and overnight Nathan Rothschild expanded his family’s wealth and cemented their position as one of the richest and most influential families in the world.

Although the Rothschild family now keeps a very low public profile, they still have significant business operations across a wide spectrum of sectors. While you may not find any single particular Rothschild on the Forbes’ most rich list, the family is estimated to control $1 trillion dollars in assets across the globe, thus having a strong voice across the geopolitical spectrum that many perceive as a hidden hand manipulating events silently from behind a veil of virtual secrecy and silence.

While White was way off with the weather manipulation ideas, the ideas of Rothschilds funding politically friendly allies to maintain their influence across the world is out in the open for all to see. And no, it doesn’t make anyone anti-semitic to point that out.

It is also important to note that the Rothschilds garner so much attention because of their elusive nature and their centuries of history. However, they are no different than the other mega-billionaires who throw their money and influence around to grant themselves special privileges like monopolies and legislation to weed out their competitors.

Despite the best efforts of Alex Jones and the like, these corporate owners of government cannot be nailed down to just a few old rich men. This is because the owners can be anyone.

The US political system and most political systems worldwide are set up in such a manner that they allow for anyone with enough money to steer policy that benefits them personally. Politicians are hardly particular when it comes to who’s throwing money at them, so ownership is constantly in a state of flux.

The controlled politicians, the rigged system, and the elite are not some vast conspiracy as much as they are a tendency of the state in general. As long as a system exists that allows government force to be bought and sold for the benefit and privilege of a few, these atrocities will continue and Rothschilds will maintain their lush lifestyles at the expense of freedom and the democratic process.

The money shoved into the pockets of politicians on behalf of special interest groups, aka bribery, has become so mainstream and widely accepted that no one even bats an eye at the billions doled out to their elected officials on behalf of lobbyists every year.

Republicans and Democrats alike sit back in their plush, taxpayer-funded offices in white marble buildings, rubbing elbows with elite businessmen who pay them to write laws that create unfair advantages for their industries.

In the extremely rare case that a politician resists this corruption and refuses to conform, they are ridiculed by fellow lawmakers, painted as kooks by the MSM, and their supporters labeled as radical nutjobs. One need only look at how the media and the political establishment treated Ron Paul to see proof of this claim.

Meanwhile, We The People argue over the various privileges granted to us and how much of our paychecks can be stolen by the almighty rulers on high.

Until we wake up to the fact that there are very few differences between politicians with a ‘D’ and politicians with an ‘R’ we will continue to see these “owners” make the decisions instead of the people.