Real Life ‘Dementor’ Appears In Africa, Terrifying Residents

A mysterious humanoid figure baring a striking resemblance to a ‘dementor’ from the Harry Potter movies terrified residents at a shopping center in Zambia this week.

According to locals, a human-like giant figure hovered around the clouds above a shopping center in Kitwe, in north-central Zambia, for around 30-minutes before disappearing.

Photographs show a large humanoid head and torso, hovering menacingly in the sky and it is thought to have measured over 100 metres long.

Dailymail.co.uk reports:

The alleged apparition, which looked like a Dementor from the Harry Potter movies, was spotted above the Mukuba Mall in Kitwe.

The dense black shape looked like it was made from a different material from the clouds.

From the angle of the photograph, it looks like the apparition was looking down on the shopping centre.

The figure hung in the sky for about half an hour and some thought it was a manifestation of God.

A witness said: ‘We were shocked to see images that looked like a human in the clouds for close to 30 minutes.

‘Some started worshipping but others ran away. It was so strange.’