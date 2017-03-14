Democrat Congressman Admits ‘Obama Wiretapped Everyone, Even Me’

Former Ohio Democrat Congressman Dennis Kucinich has become the latest Democrat to roll over and squeal on his former comrades, telling Fox & Friends that Obama was a serial wiretapper – and he knows this from personal experience.

“I can vouch for the fact that extracurricular surveillance does occur, whether or not it is officially approved,” Kucinich said.

Former president Obama was a serial wiretapper, using any excuse to listen in to his rivals private conversations. He developed such a taste for it that he even tapped the phones of his Democratic Party comrades.

“I was wiretapped in 2011 after taking a phone call in my congressional office after taking a call from a foreign leader,” Kucinich continued. “The fact is that if a member of Congress can have a phone call intercepted, there is no one safe. It is plausible that a presidential candidate could have had his phone calls tapped.“

Kucinich also slammed the Obama administration for being “out of control with this surveillance stuff.“

“The larger question is, what about the rights of Americans to privacy? We have five constitutional amendments that are meant to protect our privacy. Now we learn from WikiLeaks that things like an iPhone can be used to get people’s conversations, they use televisions…“

Anyone who claims Obama wasn’t wiretapping rivals has their head in the sand, Kucinich says, as Democrats scramble to clear their names. Democrats ran an arrogant, sloppy spying campaign against Trump because they assumed that a Clinton victory was certain. They didn’t think Trump would ever be in a position to expose their crimes.

They couldn’t have been more wrong, and now shellshocked Clinton campaign members and members of the Democrat establishment are beginning to come forward and rat on each other after eight years of illegal activity in an attempt to gain favor with the current administration and save themselves from serving jail time.

Barack ‘Voyeur’ Obama

Democrats are squirming and splitting hairs as they try to dance around the “Worse than Watergate” wiretapping scandal.

It’s hard to believe any of them really believe Russia was the intended target of the Trump Tower wiretap.

Trump was Clinton’s presidential rival, after all.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Here is Hillary Clinton’s tweet from October 31st. Computer scientists? Connect the dots, folks. Computer scientists is the polite way of saying NSA spooks working for Obama. This tweet was cryptic at the time, but now it is clear as day. Hillary knew about Tricky Barry’s wiretapping too.

This was a well coordinated attack on a Presidential candidate, but unlike when Nixon was caught in ’74, Obama doesn’t have the luxury of a sympathetic president in the Oval Office to pardon him.

Robby Mook was the first Democrat to roll over and start squealing. Dennis Kucinich backed him up with a personal revelation. As the heat continues to rise on the criminal Obama administration and Clinton campaign, it won’t be long before Democrats are tearing each other to shreds, trying save their own skins at the expense of their former colleagues.

Strap yourself in. It’s going to be a wild ride.