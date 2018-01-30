Top Democrat Official Forced To Resign As Pedophilia Scandal Widens

President Trump’s urgent investigation into the elite pedophile ring that has infiltrated Washington D.C. and politics nationwide continues taking down high-profile Democrat perpetrators.

According to WPVI, Philip Ahr, a top Pennsylvania Democrat who sat on the board of commissioners in Radnor Township, has been forced to resign from his post and is also facing criminal charges.

He has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, and abuse of children.

The 66-year-old handed over his badge and submitted his formal letter of resignation indicating that he would be vacating his seat, the television station reported.

Conservative Tribune reports: The investigation began in late August after authorities said they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Ahr had uploaded and shared pornographic images of children.

Authorities executed a search warrant of Ahr’s home and reportedly found incriminating evidence on Ahr’s computer.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Ahr was arrested and charged with several felony counts. According to investigators, Ahr sent and received hundreds of child porn images since 2014 — some depicting infants and toddlers as well as “sadomasochistic abuse and abuse involving children and animals,” the Inquirer reported.

On Monday, Ahr also handed over a work iPad, which authorities said they had no idea he had possessed after they raided his home.

After retrieving the iPad and analyzing it, authorities said they found additional illegal images on the device. Investigators said Ahr tried to delete the pictures from the device.

According to WPVI, township Manager Robert Zienkowski said he was shocked by the allegations against Ahr, adding that he hopes justice is served in the case.

“It was quite shocking to take a township-issued iPad and to find what we found on there today,” Zienkowski said.

“I think it’s very disgusting. It’s awful,” Zienkowski added. “My hope is the prosecutor does everything they possibly can to put this individual away.”

Disgusting doesn’t cover it. This is just evil.

According to WPVI, District Attorney Jack Whelan said in a news release that the crimes Ahr is accused of are “very disturbing.”

“The ages of these children is particularly disturbing. Anywhere from infants to 2-4 to 3-6, and all in those different categories,” Whelan said in the release.

Few crimes are as frightening — or enraging — as the sexual abuse of children.