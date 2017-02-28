Dems Invite Illegal Aliens & Celebs To Disrupt Trump’s Congress Speech

House Democrats are planning to disrupt President Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress by busing in hundreds of illegal immigrants, transgender teenagers, and angry celebrities including Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, to fill the rafters of the House Gallery and “make Trump as uncomfortable as possible.”

President Trump is keeping the tradition of previous Presidents by delivering a formal address to a Joint Session of Congress during his inaugural year on Tuesday February 28.

But the bizarre Democrat strategy to disrupt the speech, outlined in a letter circulating on Capitol Hill, means President Trump will likely face a hostile gallery, including non-Americans, who will be “issued with instructions to jeer and shout down the president” during the historic speech.

The Hill reports:

It’s a shift in tactics for Democrats, some of whom skipped Trump’s inauguration last month in protest. Democrats say there are no plans to stage a similar boycott of Trump’s speech, but they want to put him face-to-face with people who feel alienated and targeted by his controversial executive orders.

In a letter circulating on Capitol Hill, a group of liberals is urging fellow Democrats to bring guests who have made “a positive impact” on the community “despite discrimination or marginalization.”

“It is our hope that their presence in the House Gallery will remind President Trump that he is not the arbiter of patriotism,” reads the letter. “This country belongs to all of us and his rhetoric of intolerance will not stand.”

By inviting illegal immigrants to line the rafters of the House Gallery, the authors of the letter believe that the country belongs to illegal immigrants too.

The authors of the letter are as diverse as the crowd they’re seeking to assemble.

They include Reps. Jim Langevin (R.I.), who was shot accidentally as a teen and became the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress; Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.), head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Cedric Richmond (La.), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus; Judy Chu (Calif.), head of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus; and David Cicilline (R.I.) and Jared Polis (Colo.), the co-chairman of the LGBT Equality Caucus.

“We want to send a strong message to the [president] that he cannot push these communities aside, and he cannot change the fabric of this country,” they wrote.

Some liberals are also eyeing another form of protest during the speech: When Trump walks down the center aisle of the House chamber on the way to the dais, they’re hoping no Democrats scramble to get in the picture for the traditional handshake.

“We have to have a higher standard,” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) said.

“For sure I will not be nearby,” Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) echoed.

Handshakes, photographs, celebrities, transgender teenagers and illegal immigrants… The Democratic resistance has sunk to previously unimaginable depths.