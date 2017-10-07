Islamists ‘Furious’ After Denmark Bans Burka

Denmark has joined several other countries in completely banning the burka in public, sparking fury within Islamic the community.

In response to the public concern over Sharia Law, where women are punished for not wearing an all black veil that covers their entire body and face, the government have decided to step in and crackdown before its too late.

Silenceisconsent.net reports: The citizens of Denmark have watched Sweden, Germany, and France fall to the scourge of Islamic extremism in recent years. They’ve seen these countries become invaded by migrants, who statistically use more welfare than non-migrants, they’ve seen European culture fade, and they’ve seen this religion of peace spread.

In response, several European countries have begun banning symbols of Muslim extremism, according to the Associated Press. This marks one of the largest steps against the Islamic faith which European nations have taken in recent times.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will join other European countries banning full-face covering, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of Denmark’s liberal party that leads a center-right governing coalition says a law proposal was not aimed at any religions or a ban of scarfs, turbans or kippa, the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Ellemann-Jensen spoke Friday after a meeting in Parliament.

Even the far left Social Democratic party—the largest party in Denmark—has agreed to vote for the law, popularly known as the “Burqa Ban.” While many have accused them of being “intolerant,” the fact that they’re one of the farthest left parties in all of Denmark should shed some light to how serious a problem radical Muslims have become.

The move has been widely received as being directed towards ultra-conservative Muslim women, and it is believed that the ban will help Denmark’s indigenous peoples preserve their language, their culture, and their people. No date for a formal vote was announced, but reception seems favorable.

Austria, France, and Belgium have similar laws, and it’s not hard to see why. A growing number of European politicians have raised concerns about the globalist philosophy espoused by the EU, noting that it often leads to cultural destruction, the loss of individuality, and a surrender of self-governance.