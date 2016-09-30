Deutsche Bank Crash Proves Elite Are Rigging The System

As the world collectively soils its breeches over the Deutsche Bank crash, it is worth keeping the big picture in mind: The global economy is a rigged game, and crashes are orchestrated to ensure wealth is always trickling up from the middle classes to the elite.

For those who have shouldered the responsibility of understanding how our government and economy truly work, this latest threat of stock market collapse is not in any way unexpected, but rather a predictable certainty in a long train of abuses by government and Wall Street. You see, the economic system is designed to fail. Collapse is in its DNA.

As Deutsche Bank shares continue to plummet (Europe’s biggest bank is now worth less than Twitter, for context) economists are asking – again – if this crash the big one, or if it is just another bump on the slow road to certain doom. Should we stampede, or should we continue to graze?

At its core, our fiat-based, reserve-currency, derivatives-driven, interest rate-manipulated economy is a criminal enterprise that is explicitly designed to fail at offering humanity an equitable, fair and common-sensical way to facilitate exchange.

So why do we continue with it? One reason, and one reason only. It is very well designed to transfer wealth from the middle class to the wealthiest of the world’s elite in crisis after financial crisis.

To most, it may appear to be failing, but in reality, the crash of the stock market and the instant vaporization of trillions of fiat dollars of wealth is a built-in feature of the greatest heist in human history. The economy is a Ponzi scheme; a well-known, very calculated method of extracting wealth from others. It can be done on a small scale, or it can be scaled up to rob entire nations, entire civilizations even, or, as we see developing right now, perhaps even an entire planet’s worth of wealth.

For simplicity, here’s how Wikipedia defines it:

“A Ponzi scheme is a fraudulent investment operation where the operator, an individual or organization, pays returns to its investors from new capital paid to the operators by new investors, rather than from profit earned by the operator.”

In other words, to play the game you pitch in money and then tell other people to play the game with you. When enough new people pitch in, the earlier people are paid out with money pitched in by the newer people, and everyone is then told that the company is a great success, the evidence for this being that people are getting paid. More people buy in in order to be part of the success, and the scheme metsastizes.

An Italian criminal born in 1882, Charles Ponzi is the evil genius of the Ponzi scheme. His story is an exaggerated version of the typical ‘crime doesn’t pay’ tale, where a crafty criminal dies penniless after winning big, losing it all, and spending much of his life in jail. The allure of living in luxury with quick money taken from others is too great a prize for some:

“In the 1920’s, Ponzi promised investors a whopping 50% return in 45 days, or 100% in 90 days on of all things, international postal coupons, which he never actually purchased. He earned $15 million and became a millionaire in only six months. When Ponzi was caught one year later, investors received a mere $5 million back. He was charged with 86 counts of mail fraud and sentenced to 5 years. During his time in federal prison, he was prosecuted again in Massachusetts, but Ponzi claimed double jeopardy and his case went to the Supreme Court. He was then sentenced to seven to nine years in state prison. After Ponzi was released, he launched another scheme, where he sold real estate that was literally underwater. Not surprisingly, the namesake schemer was jailed yet again, and ultimately died penniless in Brazil, working as a translator.”

We think we are too smart to fall for mail fraud now. We laugh at obvious internet scams designed to take our money. But we’re not as smart as we think. The global elite, with the banksters as their financial arm, are perpetuating a massive fraud on humanity – and though humanity keeps scratching its head and thinking ‘that doesn’t make sense’ every time trillions disappear into thin air, we keep coming back for more. The eternal dupes.

In recent years Wall Street billionaire Bernie Madoff conned $65 billion dollars or so from investors in what was widely credited by the media as the largest Ponzi scheme on record. But they are failing to see the woods for the trees, refusing to understand that the global economy itself is a Ponzi scheme, an enormous criminal enterprise.

In a calculated scam like this, there is never any value created by the company, there is no legitimate product or service, and there is no legitimate profit. When new people stop signing up, or too many people want out at the same time, the money flow seizes up and the ensuing crash exposes the scam for what it was. Theft.

“To avoid having too many investors reclaim their “profits,” Ponzi schemes encourage them to stay in the game and earn even more money. The “investing strategies” used are vague and/or secretive, which schemers claim is to protect their business. Then all they need to do is tell investors how much they are making periodically, without actually providing any real returns.”

The art and craft involved in managing a good Ponzi scheme is in how well the criminals at the top of the pyramid can position themselves for the calculated crash and bust before it actually happens.

While things are going relatively well for all in the economy, the financial elite spend their time and money buying up land, gold, industry, war materials, yachts and anything else you can imagine. When the economy periodically implodes, ruining lives and small businesses, they are elite are not only prepared to survive, they thrive.

Financial analyst Max Keiser has for a long time been one of the most rabid voices exposing the financial criminals who are working to plunder and pillage the human race. Here he explains how a Ponzi scheme work in the context of modern derivatives banking and what would happen to many of the world’s major banks if the market manipulation ceased and our economy was given the chance to function without the interference of elite criminals.

So, is this crash the big one? It could be. It might be. Time will tell, but the con-artists behind the magic curtain are out of tricks to keep all of this afloat for very much longer. Quantitative easing doesn’t even work anymore, so who knows what tricks the central bankers will try to pull out of their sleeves. Be prepared for dirty tricks, anyhow.

Fortunately, though, many people around the world are moving into more sustainable ways of living, more sustainable ways of being, and more equitable ways of trading with one another. At the same time, many people are waking up to the realization that the corruption in the economy is the cornerstone of ‘the matrix’ – and it must go. Something major must change in our culture, and while the spectre of economic collapse is frightening, it is also a sign that a major opportunity for the liberation of humanity is close at hand.

In the mean time, we are being scammed and financially enslaved by the global elite and their financial arm, the banksters.