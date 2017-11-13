DHS Held Mass-Shooting Terror Drill Weeks Before Las Vegas Massacre

The Department of Homeland Security planned a mock terror drill that mirrored the Las Vegas shooting, just weeks before the actual massacre took place.

According to a bombshell report, the Nevada Homeland Security Commission planned the drill one year prior to the mass shooting.

The “three-day test” took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center between the dates of Sept. 11-13 where participants mocked up an emergency triage area.

Intellihub.com reports:

The drill dovetails with an Oct. 3 Intellihub report titled Vegas union worker blows whistle on “mandatory active shooter training” which was due “Sept. 30” at “12 a.m.” which exposed that “active shooter training” was, in fact, being held privately by at least one casino prior to the massacre.