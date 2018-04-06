DMV: Over 1 Million Illegals Registered To Vote In California

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has admitted that as of March 31, over one million illegals have received drivers licenses, enabling them to vote in the 2020 election.

And we are supposed to believe that illegals aren’t voting?

According to a stunning report on Wednesday, 1,001,000 illegals are now able to vote due to Gov. Jerry Brown’s Assembly Bill 60 – “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act.”

MSN reports: The bill was meant to help illegal immigrants “get to work, drive their children to school, and run everyday errands without the fear of being pulled over,” according to DriveCA.

The legislation is “working the way it was intended to and has dramatically improved the lives of a million immigrants and their families,” Luis Alejo, author of the bill in 2013 as a then-Democratic assemblyman, told the newspaper in a statement.

“Immigrants are getting tested, licensed and insured and this is making our roads safer for everyone,” Alejo added.

The licenses “have a visible distinguishing feature and cannot be used for certain federal purposes,” such as gaining access to restricted federal areas, and don’t grant illegal immigrants the right to vote.

California isn’t the only state that allows illegal immigrants to legally have a driver’s license.

Eleven other states — Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, New Mexico, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Washington, Nevada, Connecticut and Washington, D.C. — also allow those without legal U.S. citizenship to apply for licenses if they can provide specific documentation, “such as a foreign birth certificate, a foreign passport, or a consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.”