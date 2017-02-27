DNC Announce Hillary Clinton Run For 2020 Presidency

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez has announced a potential Hillary Clinton run for president in 2020.

Perez, a former Clinton Campaign collaborator who helped sabotage Bernie Sanders’ chance at securing the nomination in 2016, told ABC that the Democrat Party would welcome Hillary to run in the 2020 election.

The former Secretary of State recently featured in a DNC ad where she said, “let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

“Everyone who wants to run should run,” he said of the 2020 Democratic primary. “And, I’m confident we’re going to have a robust field of candidates.”

Perez wasn’t much focused on the presidential race Sunday morning, instead touting a win in a special election for the Delaware State Senate Saturday night.

That election could have swung the balance of power in the state’s upper chamber, but the Democratic candidate won a convincing victory.

Perez said that’s the kind of race he’s going to be worried about in the future.

“We need an every-ZIP-code strategy,” he said. “We need to redefine the role of the DNC so that we’re helping to elect people from the school board to the Senate.”

He emphasized that the party leadership was united and that he planned to use Rep. Keith Ellison, the Minnesota Democrat who finished in second in the race for DNC chair, as a partner going forward.

Ellison was seen as the pick of the progressive wing of the party and many progressives were upset about his defeat on Saturday.

Perez said he and Ellison are very much alike in their values systems and they’ll try to make the DNC better reflect those viewpoints.

“When we lead with our values, we win, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.