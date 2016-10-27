DNC To Sue Trump For Telling Truth About ‘Election Fraud’

The DNC is suing the Republican National Committee due to Donald Trump’s claims that Hillary Clinton is committing election fraud.

The suit was filed in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey and aims to silence Trump’s claim that the election is rigged, which the DNC are particularly sensitive about.

Townhall.com reports:

The DNC alleges that the RNC has not done enough to reprimand Trump for claiming that the election is rigged, and seeks to have the court hold the committee in civil contempt as well as levy sanctions.

The DNC claims that because the RNC has done “ballot security” work, they are agreeing with Trump that the election is rigged.

Marc Elias, Hillary Clinton’s campaign counsel, claims that there is also a racial element to Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

“Trump has falsely and repeatedly told his supporters that the November 8 election will be ‘rigged’ based upon fabricated claims of voter fraud in ‘certain areas’ or ‘certain sections’ of key states,” the Democratic attorneys, including Hillary Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias, wrote.

“Unsurprisingly, those ‘certain areas’ are exclusively communities in which large minority voting populations reside.”

Election Day is in 13 days.