DNC Witnesses Say Bernie Sanders Was Physically Assaulted

Witnesses at the recent Democratic National Convention say that Bernie Sanders had a noticeable gash on the right side of his face that he was trying to hide.

The cut was on the right cheekbone and has given rise to questions about whether or not the Vermont Senator was physically beaten-up by somebody within the DNC.

Halturnershow.com reports:

Images of Sanders from Monday show no wound on his face. However, images from Tuesday evening clearly show a gash on his right cheek, of a type one might expect from being punched by a fist which had a ring on it.

The gash is quite deep, certainly nothing like a shaving cut. The man was clearly hit with something.

In whose interest would it be to physically assault a US Senator who is seeking his Party’s nomination for President against the wife of a former President?

In who’s interest indeed?

This issue is spreading very fast among Bernie Sanders supporters and there is trouble brewing in and around the Democrat National Convention and the DNC over this. Here’s one Facebook posting about it:

SANDERS QUITS DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Just one day after this photo was taken, Senator Bernie Sanders QUIT the Democratic Party. Strange thing for a man to do who has spent the last year campaigning for President as a Democrat.

Unless, of course, he got beaten-up by someone else in his own Party . . . someone with something to gain by his departure.

This is how Communists operate in politics and it appears the Democratic Party has become a full fledged Marxist outfit. They are certainly NOT your parents Democratic Party.