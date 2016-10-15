Donald Trump: This Election Is 100% Rigged

Donald Trump publicly declared the 2016 U.S. elections as “100% rigged” against him, in a series of Tweets on Saturday morning.

Trump took to Twitter and accused the mainstream media and Clinton campaign of colluding to rig the presidential elections in order to ensure a victory for “crooked Hillary”.

Trump says the current slew of unsubstantiated sexual allegations being made about him, which he denies, are a deliberate ploy by the media to sway voters into voting for Clinton.

100% fabricated and made-up charges, pushed strongly by the media and the Clinton Campaign, may poison the minds of the American Voter. FIX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2016

This election is being rigged by the media pushing false and unsubstantiated charges, and outright lies, in order to elect Crooked Hillary!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2016

CNBC.com reports:

Trump’s recent troubles stem from a 2005 video leaked last week that show him bragging about groping women without consent. Following the tape’s release, several Republican lawmakers said they would no longer support Trump. Multiple women also claimed Trump sexually assaulted them years ago.

Clinton leads Trump by more than 5 points in an average of recent polls, according to RealClearPolitics. She also has an advantage in most key battleground states.

Amid his struggles, Trump has taken to complaining about unfair treatment, at campaign rallies and on Twitter.

In a statement, Clinton’s campaign called Trump’s comments “shameful attempts to undermine an election weeks before it happens,” saying voter participation should not be “undermined.”