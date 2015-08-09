Donald Trump: Vaccines Cause Autism

Donald Trump has publicly spoken out about the dangers of vaccinations, and has said he believes that vaccines cause autism.

Acknowledging that the subject matter is controversial, Trump said “I couldn’t care less. I’ve seen people where they have a perfectly healthy child, and they go for the vaccinations and a month later the child is no longer healthy.”

Intergalacticvault.com reports:

“I’ve gotten to be pretty familiar with the subject,” Trump went on to say.

“You know, I have a theory — and it’s a theory that some people believe in — and that’s the vaccinations. We never had anything like this. This is now an epidemic.

It’s way, way up over the past 10 years. It’s way up over the past two years.

And, you know, when you take a little baby that weighs like 12 pounds into a doctor’s office and they pump them with many, many simultaneous vaccinations — I’m all for vaccinations, but I think when you add all of these vaccinations together and then two months later the baby is so different then lots of different things have happened. I really — I’ve known cases.”