Donna Brazile Admits ‘Hillary Rigged The Primaries’

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile has written an astonishing article for Politico, admitting that the Democratic primary was rigged for Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama was a “neglectful” president, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz secretly let Hillary Clinton “take over the party” before the primary.

In an excerpt from her new book published by Politico, Brazile said she promised Clinton’s opponent, Bernie Sanders, that she would get to the bottom of whether Clinton had “rigged the nomination process.”

She wrote, “By September 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart.”

Brazile describes a fundraising agreement between the Hillary Victory Fund, Hillary for America, and the DNC that stipulated that Hillary would control the “party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised” in exchange for Clinton raising money and investing in the cash-strapped DNC.

It was signed long before Clinton became the nominee, setting in motion the illegal rigging of the primary for Clinton and against insurgent candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff,” Brazile wrote. “The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.”

Party resources are traditionally handed over to the winner of the party primaries once a nominee is officially selected, not a full year before she won the nomination.

Brazile also shed light on why the DNC was so desperate to hand the reigns of power over to Hillary Clinton. Under Barack Obama’s stewardship the party had fallen into extreme financial disrepair, owing over $25 million. The DNC needed Clinton’s cash.

“Obama left the party $24 million in debt—$15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign and had been paying that off very slowly.”

The former DNC interim chairwoman also acknowledged that “there was a lack of enthusiasm everywhere” for Hillary Clinton during the election.

Donna Brazile’s full article can be read at Politico.